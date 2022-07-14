How to Watch Galaxy vs. Earthquakes

Skip to main content

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Galaxy receive a visit from the Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday in MLS regular season action.

The Galaxy and the Earthquakes head into their midweek matchup at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday with very different realities at the moment. L.A. is sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference standings with 27 points in 18 matches, while San Jose is last in the West with just 19 points after the same amount of games.

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes Today:

Match Date: July 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Galaxy are coming off of a tough 3-2 loss to El Tráfico rival Los Angeles FC on Friday, where a José Cifuentes' brace followed by a third from Cristian Arango secured all three points for The Black and Gold. Samuel Grandsir and Rayan Raveloson scored for the Galaxy in the loss.

Before that, L.A. faced Montréal on July 4 where it won 4-0 thanks to finishes from Javier Hernández, Dejan Joveljić and two goals from Raveloson.

San Jose, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-2 draw at Toronto on Saturday where Jeremy Ebobisse and Jack Skahan secured the away point for the Earthquakes.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
