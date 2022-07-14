How to Watch América vs. Toluca

With two wins in two matches so far this season, Toluca finds itself atop the Liga MX standings with six points, tied with Puebla and Pachuca with the same amount of points and goal differencial. Meanwhile, América is in 13th place currently with just one point after its two matches in the Apertura 2022 regular season campaign.

How to Watch Liga MX: América vs. Toluca Today:

Match Date: July 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Toluca opened the tournament on July 2 with a 3-1 win over Necaxa thanks to goals from Leonardo Fernández, Valber Huerta and Camilo Sanvezzo. Then, Los Diablos Rojos received a visit from back-to-back reigning champion Atlas at Nemesio Díez Stadium on Sunday.

Toluca went up 3-0 after the first 15 minutes thanks to early strikes from Fernández, Huerta and Fernando Navarro, while Alberto Ocejo and Aldo Rocha pulled two back for the club from Guadalajara in the second half.

Marcel Ruíz received a red card in the win and will be unavailable for the match on Wednesday night in Mexico City.

América, meanwhile, is coming off of a 3-2 loss to Monterrey where goals from Stefan Medina, Maxi Meza and Rodrigo Aguirre secured all three points for Los Rayados. Jonathan Rodríguez and Alejandro Zendejas got on the scoresheet for Las Águilas in the defeat.

