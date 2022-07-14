Stream CONCACAF Championship, United States vs. Costa Rica: Watch live

The United States and Costa Rica face off at Universitario Stadium on Thursday in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship semifinals.

Following a 1-0 win over Mexico to close out the first round of play at the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship along with finishing atop Group A, the U.S. Women's National Team now must face Costa Rica in the competition semifinals. All four semifinalists have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and are now playing for an automatic berth to the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will go to the CONCACAF champion.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship, United States vs. Costa Rica Today:

Match Date: July 14, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship, United States vs. Costa Rica on fuboTV

The second and third-place finishers at the CONCACAF Championship will be sent to a play-off for the confederation's second and final Olympic berth in September 2023. While Costa Rica is headed back to the World Cup for the first time since 2015, Las Ticas have never qualified for the Olympics in women's soccer.

Team U.S.A. and Costa Rica face off at Universitario Stadium on Thursday in the city of San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico for a spot in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship final.

