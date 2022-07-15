CA Aldosivi vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/15/2022

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atletico Tucuman will visit CA Aldosivi at Estadio Jose Maria Minella on Friday at 8:30 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports. CA Aldosivi has four points, and is 28th in the league. Atletico Tucuman has 13 points, and is in seventh place.
How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. Atletico Tucuman
- Match Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
CA Aldosivi and Atletico Tucuman Stats
- CA Aldosivi has scored five goals in 7 games (25th in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Tucuman has given up three in 7 (first in league).
- Atletico Tucuman is scoring one goal per match (19th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Aldosivi is giving up 1.9 per match (26th in league).
- CA Aldosivi's goal differential is -8, which is 28th in the league.
- Atletico Tucuman's goal differential (+4) is third in the league.
CA Aldosivi Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
L 5-0
Away
7/4/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
W 2-1
Home
7/11/2022
Defensa y Justicia
L 3-2
Away
7/15/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Home
7/19/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Away
7/24/2022
CA River Plate
-
Home
7/31/2022
Atletico Lanus
-
Away
Atletico Tucuman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/27/2022
CD Godoy Cruz
D 1-1
Home
7/2/2022
Velez Sarsfield
W 1-0
Away
7/10/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
W 2-0
Home
7/15/2022
CA Aldosivi
-
Away
7/19/2022
CA Sarmiento
-
Home
7/23/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Away
7/31/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Home
How To Watch
July
15
2022
Aldosivi vs. Atlético Tucumán
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)