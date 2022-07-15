CA Aldosivi vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/15/2022

Atletico Tucuman will visit CA Aldosivi at Estadio Jose Maria Minella on Friday at 8:30 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports. CA Aldosivi has four points, and is 28th in the league. Atletico Tucuman has 13 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. Atletico Tucuman

Match Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

Friday, July 15, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella

Estadio Jose Maria Minella

CA Aldosivi and Atletico Tucuman Stats

CA Aldosivi has scored five goals in 7 games (25th in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Tucuman has given up three in 7 (first in league).

Atletico Tucuman is scoring one goal per match (19th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Aldosivi is giving up 1.9 per match (26th in league).

CA Aldosivi's goal differential is -8, which is 28th in the league.

Atletico Tucuman's goal differential (+4) is third in the league.

CA Aldosivi Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda L 5-0 Away 7/4/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central W 2-1 Home 7/11/2022 Defensa y Justicia L 3-2 Away 7/15/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Home 7/19/2022 Colon de Santa Fe - Away 7/24/2022 CA River Plate - Home 7/31/2022 Atletico Lanus - Away

Atletico Tucuman Schedule