CA Aldosivi vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/15/2022

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atletico Tucuman will visit CA Aldosivi at Estadio Jose Maria Minella on Friday at 8:30 PM ET in the Argentine Primera División, with the action airing on TyC Sports. CA Aldosivi has four points, and is 28th in the league. Atletico Tucuman has 13 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch CA Aldosivi vs. Atletico Tucuman

  • Match Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella
  • Stadium: Estadio Jose Maria Minella

CA Aldosivi and Atletico Tucuman Stats

  • CA Aldosivi has scored five goals in 7 games (25th in the Argentine Primera División), and Atletico Tucuman has given up three in 7 (first in league).
  • Atletico Tucuman is scoring one goal per match (19th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Aldosivi is giving up 1.9 per match (26th in league).
  • CA Aldosivi's goal differential is -8, which is 28th in the league.
  • Atletico Tucuman's goal differential (+4) is third in the league.

CA Aldosivi Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

L 5-0

Away

7/4/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

W 2-1

Home

7/11/2022

Defensa y Justicia

L 3-2

Away

7/15/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Home

7/19/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Away

7/24/2022

CA River Plate

-

Home

7/31/2022

Atletico Lanus

-

Away

Atletico Tucuman Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

CD Godoy Cruz

D 1-1

Home

7/2/2022

Velez Sarsfield

W 1-0

Away

7/10/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

W 2-0

Home

7/15/2022

CA Aldosivi

-

Away

7/19/2022

CA Sarmiento

-

Home

7/23/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Away

7/31/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Home

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Aldosivi vs. Atlético Tucumán

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
