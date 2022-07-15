Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Canada vs. Jamaica: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Canada and Jamaica face off at Universitario Stadium on Thursday in the 2022 CONCACAF women's championship semifinals.

Following a 2-0 win over Costa Rica to close out the first round of play at the 2022 CONCACAF women's championship, the Canadian women's national team now must face Jamaica in the competition semifinals. All four semifinalists have qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and are now playing for an automatic berth to the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will go to the CONCACAF champion.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Canada vs. Jamaica Today:

Match Date: July 14, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship, Canada vs. Jamaica on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Canada won all three matches in the first round of the tournament, defeating Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 in the opener, followed by a 1-0 finish over Panama before the 2-0 win over Costa Rica to finish atop Group B with nine points.

Jamaica, meanwhile, finished second in Group A with six points after its three matches, defeating Mexico 1-0 in the opener, followed by a 5-0 loss to the United States and a 4-0 victory over Haiti.

The second- and third-place finishers at the CONCACAF championship will be sent to a play-off for the confederation's second and final Olympic berth in September 2023.

