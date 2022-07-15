Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO, Northern Ireland vs. England: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

Northern Ireland faces England at St. Mary's Stadium on Friday in the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO group stage.

England and Northern Ireland face off at St. Mary's Stadium on the final matchday of the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO group stages. The host nation currently leads Group A with six points after two matches, while Northern Ireland is last in the group with no points over its first two matches of the European competition.

How to Watch UEFA Women's EURO: Northern Ireland vs. England Today:

Match Date: July 15, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream UEFA Women's EURO: Northern Ireland vs. England on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

England got off to a tame start in the group stages on July 6, with a 1-0 finish over Austria to open its 2022 EURO account. Beth Mead scored in the 16th minute to secure all three points for the host country.

Then, The Lionesses abolished Norway to the tune of an 8-0 victory off of goals from Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White (2), Mead (3) and Alessia Russo. Mead now leads all scorers in the tournament with four goals so far. The 8-0 win is also the biggest victory in European Championship history.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back losses in the group stages with a 4-1 loss to Norway on July 7, followed by a 2-0 finish against Austria on the second matchday of the competition.

Regional restrictions may apply.

