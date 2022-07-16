With two wins after its first two matches in Group B, Germany holds first place in the group with six points. Spain follows with three points and a plus-one in the goal difference column, while Denmark is in third place with three points as well but minus-three in goal difference. Finland is last in the group with no points after losing its first two matches of the competition.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Denmark vs. Spain today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Denmark vs. Spain on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Spain got its 2022 EURO campaign started on the right foot thanks to a 4-1 victory over Finland on July 8. Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmatí, Lucía García and Mariona Caldentey all got on the scoresheet for the Spanish national team in the win. Then, the team faced group-leader Germany on July 12, losing 2-0 following goals from Klara Bühl and Alexandra Popp, both in the first half.

Spain will look to wrap up the group stages with a win against Denmark who is also coming off of beating Finland and losing to Germany so far in Group B action.

