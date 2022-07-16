Chelsea get its summer series of friendlies in the United States underway on Saturday with the match against América at Allegiant Stadium. The Blues will then go up against Charlotte on July 20 at Bank of America Stadium, followed by its final friendly in the U.S. this summer against Arsenal on July 23 at Camping World Stadium.

How to Watch América vs. Chelsea today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION

Newly-signed forward Raheem Sterling could be making his debut for Thomas Tuchel's men on Saturday in the friendly against América. The match will also mark the first time Tuchel will be seeing his players in action since the return to training last month.

N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek won't be seeing any action as they didn't travel with the team to America last week because of their COVID vaccination status.

América heads into the friendly coming off of a 1-0 win over Toluca in Liga MX action, thanks to the lone goal from Richard Sánchez in the 93rd minute of the match on Wednesday.

