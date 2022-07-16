Arsenal and Everton face off at M&T Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday in a friendly match.

Arsenal and Everton last met on the last matchday of the Premier League season with the Gunners winning 5-1 over the Toffees thanks to strikes from Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketieh, Cédric Soares, Gabriel Magalhães and Martin Ødegaard. Donny van de Beek scored Everton's only goal in the loss on May 22.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Since that match, Everton has added one new arrival so far in the offseason which is former Burnley center-back James Tarkowski on a free transfer. The 29-year-old opted to leave his club of six years following the Clarets' relegation at the end of last season.

The biggest move of the offseason for Everton was the departure of Brazilian attacker Richarlison who went to Antonio Conte's Tottenham ahead of next season. The 25-year-old scored 10 goals and added five assists to help keep his side from being relegated like Tarkowski's former club.

Arsenal also added a Brazilian striker from a Premier League club this offseason with former Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus joining the ranks of Mikel Arteta's men.

