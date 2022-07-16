Skip to main content

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arsenal and Everton face off at M&T Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday in a friendly match.

Arsenal and Everton last met on the last matchday of the Premier League season with the Gunners winning 5-1 over the Toffees thanks to strikes from Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketieh, Cédric Soares, Gabriel Magalhães and Martin Ødegaard. Donny van de Beek scored Everton's only goal in the loss on May 22.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live stream Arsenal vs. Everton on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Since that match, Everton has added one new arrival so far in the offseason which is former Burnley center-back James Tarkowski on a free transfer. The 29-year-old opted to leave his club of six years following the Clarets' relegation at the end of last season.

The biggest move of the offseason for Everton was the departure of Brazilian attacker Richarlison who went to Antonio Conte's Tottenham ahead of next season. The 25-year-old scored 10 goals and added five assists to help keep his side from being relegated like Tarkowski's former club.

Arsenal also added a Brazilian striker from a Premier League club this offseason with former Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus joining the ranks of Mikel Arteta's men.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Arsenal vs. Everton

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) is congratulated by shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees

By Evan Masseyjust now
arsenal
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs Everton

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

By Evan Masseyjust now
Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch Hoopville Warriors vs YGC

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Atlas Mazatlan
Soccer

How to Watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
IMSA
Auto Racing

How to Watch IMSA Northeast Grand Prix

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy