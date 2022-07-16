Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas and Cruz Azul meet at Jalisco Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX regular season action.

With both clubs looking to get back into the win column, Atlas and Cruz Azul face off in Guadalajara on Saturday at Jalisco Stadium. Cruz Azul is sitting in eighth place in the Liga MX standings with three points, while the back-to-back reigning champion is in 14th place with just one point so far in its regular season campaign.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Cruz Azul Today:

Match Date: July 16, 2022

Match Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Atlas vs. Cruz Azul on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Atlas began its quest for a three-peat on July 2 with a match at Azteca Stadium against América. The ball possession was distributed fairly evenly in the match with 55% going to Las Águilas and 45% going to the club from Guadalajara. The match reflected the stats as it ended in a 0-0 deadlock after the full 90 minutes.

Atlas then travelled to face Toluca on the second matchday of the Apertura 2022 tournament, losing 3-2 last Sunday. Alberto Ocejo and Aldo Rocha scored the team's two goals in the defeat.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Pachuca last Saturday, where Santiago Giménez's 98th minute penalty kick was the team's lone goal in the loss.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Atlas vs. Cruz Azul

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
5:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Atlas Mazatlan
Soccer

How to Watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul

By Rafael Urbinajust now
IMSA
Auto Racing

How to Watch IMSA Northeast Grand Prix

By Rafael Urbina45 minutes ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Jul 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper (26) runs the bases for a double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after scoring during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 10, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) has words with home plate umpire Jerry Meals after a strikeout during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy