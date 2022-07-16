How to Watch Atlas vs Cruz Azul

With both clubs looking to get back into the win column, Atlas and Cruz Azul face off in Guadalajara on Saturday at Jalisco Stadium. Cruz Azul is sitting in eighth place in the Liga MX standings with three points, while the back-to-back reigning champion is in 14th place with just one point so far in its regular season campaign.

Atlas began its quest for a three-peat on July 2 with a match at Azteca Stadium against América. The ball possession was distributed fairly evenly in the match with 55% going to Las Águilas and 45% going to the club from Guadalajara. The match reflected the stats as it ended in a 0-0 deadlock after the full 90 minutes.

Atlas then travelled to face Toluca on the second matchday of the Apertura 2022 tournament, losing 3-2 last Sunday. Alberto Ocejo and Aldo Rocha scored the team's two goals in the defeat.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Pachuca last Saturday, where Santiago Giménez's 98th minute penalty kick was the team's lone goal in the loss.

