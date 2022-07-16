Atlas FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Atlas FC and Cruz Azul will match up in Liga MX play on Saturday, July 16. The game at Estadio Jalisco starts at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. Atlas FC has one point, and is 14th in the league. Cruz Azul has three points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Cruz Azul

Atlas FC and Cruz Azul Stats

  • Atlas FC scored 1.4 goals per game last season (third in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul conceded one (first in league).
  • Cruz Azul put up 1.1 goals per game last season (11th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC gave up one (sixth in league).
  • Atlas FC's goal differential last season (+9) was second in the league.
  • Cruz Azul's goal differential last season (+3) was eighth in the league.

Atlas FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

CF America

D 0-0

Away

7/10/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

L 3-2

Away

7/16/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

7/23/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

7/26/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

7/31/2022

Club Santos Laguna

-

Away

Cruz Azul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Tigres UANL

W 3-2

Away

7/9/2022

CF Pachuca

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

7/23/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

7/26/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

7/30/2022

Necaxa

-

Home

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Atlas vs. Cruz Azul

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

