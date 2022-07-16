Atlas FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Atlas FC and Cruz Azul will match up in Liga MX play on Saturday, July 16. The game at Estadio Jalisco starts at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. Atlas FC has one point, and is 14th in the league. Cruz Azul has three points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Cruz Azul

Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Jalisco

Atlas FC and Cruz Azul Stats

Atlas FC scored 1.4 goals per game last season (third in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul conceded one (first in league).

Cruz Azul put up 1.1 goals per game last season (11th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC gave up one (sixth in league).

Atlas FC's goal differential last season (+9) was second in the league.

Cruz Azul's goal differential last season (+3) was eighth in the league.

Atlas FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 CF America D 0-0 Away 7/10/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC L 3-2 Away 7/16/2022 Cruz Azul - Home 7/23/2022 Tigres UANL - Away 7/26/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home 7/31/2022 Club Santos Laguna - Away

Cruz Azul Schedule