Atlas FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Atlas FC and Cruz Azul will match up in Liga MX play on Saturday, July 16. The game at Estadio Jalisco starts at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. Atlas FC has one point, and is 14th in the league. Cruz Azul has three points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch Atlas FC vs. Cruz Azul
- Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Estadio Jalisco
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Atlas FC and Cruz Azul Stats
- Atlas FC scored 1.4 goals per game last season (third in Liga MX), and Cruz Azul conceded one (first in league).
- Cruz Azul put up 1.1 goals per game last season (11th in Liga MX), and Atlas FC gave up one (sixth in league).
- Atlas FC's goal differential last season (+9) was second in the league.
- Cruz Azul's goal differential last season (+3) was eighth in the league.
Atlas FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
CF America
D 0-0
Away
7/10/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
L 3-2
Away
7/16/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
7/23/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
7/26/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
7/31/2022
Club Santos Laguna
-
Away
Cruz Azul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Tigres UANL
W 3-2
Away
7/9/2022
CF Pachuca
L 2-1
Home
7/16/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
7/23/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
7/26/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
7/30/2022
Necaxa
-
Home
How To Watch
July
16
2022
Atlas vs. Cruz Azul
TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)