With just four losses so far this season, Austin FC leads the Western Conference with 40 points after 20 matches. FC Dallas, meanwhile, is sixth in the West with 28 points in the same amount of games. The two clubs face off at Toyota Stadium on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.

How to Watch Austin FC at FC Dallas today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KTXA-Dallas, TX)

Austin is undefeated in its last six matches in MLS action with five wins and just one draw in that span. In the club's most recent outing, Austin faced Houston at home and won the match 3-1 thanks to goals from Diego Fagúndez, Maximiliano Urruti and Alexander Ring. The win marked the team's 12th win of the season to go along with its four draws and four losses so far in the campaign.

Dallas, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-0 loss to New York City on Wednesday at home and will be looking to get back in the win column in the club's next match on Saturday against Austin.

