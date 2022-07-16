CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Argentine Primera División action on Saturday features CA Independiente Avellaneda facing Club Atletico Rosario Central. The two teams will start their contest at 2:30 PM ET from Libertadores de America, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Independiente Avellaneda has seven points, and is 22nd in the league. Club Atletico Rosario Central has seven points, and is in 23rd place.
- Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Libertadores de America
CA Independiente Avellaneda and Club Atletico Rosario Central Stats
- CA Independiente Avellaneda scores 1.0 goal per game (21st in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central concedes 1.0 per match (seventh in league).
- Club Atletico Rosario Central has scored three goals in 7 matches (28th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Independiente Avellaneda has given up 11 in 7 (21st in league).
- In terms of goal differential, CA Independiente Avellaneda is 24th in the league at -4.
- Club Atletico Rosario Central's goal differential is -4, which ranks 24th in the league.
CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule
6/27/2022
CA Patronato Parana
L 3-1
Away
7/4/2022
CA Platense
L 3-1
Home
7/10/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
L 1-0
Away
7/16/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Home
7/20/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Away
7/23/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Home
7/31/2022
Colon de Santa Fe
-
Away
Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule
6/24/2022
Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata
L 1-0
Home
7/4/2022
CA Aldosivi
L 2-1
Away
7/8/2022
CA Sarmiento
W 1-0
Home
7/16/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
-
Away
7/21/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Home
7/26/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
7/31/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
-
Home