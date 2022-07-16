CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

Argentine Primera División action on Saturday features CA Independiente Avellaneda facing Club Atletico Rosario Central. The two teams will start their contest at 2:30 PM ET from Libertadores de America, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Independiente Avellaneda has seven points, and is 22nd in the league. Club Atletico Rosario Central has seven points, and is in 23rd place.

How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central

Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Match Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Libertadores de America

Libertadores de America Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Independiente Avellaneda and Club Atletico Rosario Central Stats

CA Independiente Avellaneda scores 1.0 goal per game (21st in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central concedes 1.0 per match (seventh in league).

Club Atletico Rosario Central has scored three goals in 7 matches (28th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Independiente Avellaneda has given up 11 in 7 (21st in league).

In terms of goal differential, CA Independiente Avellaneda is 24th in the league at -4.

Club Atletico Rosario Central's goal differential is -4, which ranks 24th in the league.

CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/27/2022 CA Patronato Parana L 3-1 Away 7/4/2022 CA Platense L 3-1 Home 7/10/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda L 1-0 Away 7/16/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Home 7/20/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Away 7/23/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Home 7/31/2022 Colon de Santa Fe - Away

Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule