CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Argentine Primera División action on Saturday features CA Independiente Avellaneda facing Club Atletico Rosario Central. The two teams will start their contest at 2:30 PM ET from Libertadores de America, broadcast on TyC Sports. CA Independiente Avellaneda has seven points, and is 22nd in the league. Club Atletico Rosario Central has seven points, and is in 23rd place.

How to Watch CA Independiente Avellaneda vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Libertadores de America
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

CA Independiente Avellaneda and Club Atletico Rosario Central Stats

  • CA Independiente Avellaneda scores 1.0 goal per game (21st in the Argentine Primera División), and Club Atletico Rosario Central concedes 1.0 per match (seventh in league).
  • Club Atletico Rosario Central has scored three goals in 7 matches (28th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Independiente Avellaneda has given up 11 in 7 (21st in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Independiente Avellaneda is 24th in the league at -4.
  • Club Atletico Rosario Central's goal differential is -4, which ranks 24th in the league.

CA Independiente Avellaneda Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/27/2022

CA Patronato Parana

L 3-1

Away

7/4/2022

CA Platense

L 3-1

Home

7/10/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

L 1-0

Away

7/16/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Home

7/20/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Away

7/23/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Home

7/31/2022

Colon de Santa Fe

-

Away

Club Atletico Rosario Central Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata

L 1-0

Home

7/4/2022

CA Aldosivi

L 2-1

Away

7/8/2022

CA Sarmiento

W 1-0

Home

7/16/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

-

Away

7/21/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Home

7/26/2022

Arsenal

-

Away

7/31/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

-

Home

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Independiente vs. Rosario Central

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
