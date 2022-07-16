Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Seattle Sounders FC meet up with Chicago Fire. The game at Soldier Field starts at 8:00 PM ET. Chicago is currently 25th in the league in points, with 20. Seattle is 14th, with 26.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Seattle

Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Soldier Field

Chicago and Seattle Stats

Chicago is 26th in MLS offensively (one goal per match), and Seattle is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per match).

Seattle is scoring 1.4 goals per match (15th in MLS), and Chicago is conceding 1.4 per match (14th in league).

Chicago is 22nd in the league in goal differential at -7.

In terms of goal differential, Seattle is seventh in the league at +3.

Chicago Key Players

Kacper Przybylko has three goals in 17 games -- No. 1 on Chicago, and 70th in the league.

Jhon Jader Duran Palacio also has three goals (in 17 league games).

Brian Gutierrez is Chicago's leader in assists, with three in 19 games (37th in league).

Seattle Key Players

Chicago Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 San Jose L 2-1 Away 7/9/2022 Columbus L 3-2 Home 7/13/2022 Toronto FC W 2-0 Home 7/16/2022 Seattle - Home 7/23/2022 Vancouver - Away 7/30/2022 Atlanta United FC - Home 8/6/2022 Charlotte FC - Away

Seattle Schedule