Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's slate in MLS will see Seattle Sounders FC meet up with Chicago Fire. The game at Soldier Field starts at 8:00 PM ET. Chicago is currently 25th in the league in points, with 20. Seattle is 14th, with 26.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Seattle

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Soldier Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV

Chicago and Seattle Stats

  • Chicago is 26th in MLS offensively (one goal per match), and Seattle is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per match).
  • Seattle is scoring 1.4 goals per match (15th in MLS), and Chicago is conceding 1.4 per match (14th in league).
  • Chicago is 22nd in the league in goal differential at -7.
  • In terms of goal differential, Seattle is seventh in the league at +3.

Chicago Key Players

  • Kacper Przybylko has three goals in 17 games -- No. 1 on Chicago, and 70th in the league.
  • Jhon Jader Duran Palacio also has three goals (in 17 league games).
  • Brian Gutierrez is Chicago's leader in assists, with three in 19 games (37th in league).

Seattle Key Players

Chicago Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

San Jose

L 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Columbus

L 3-2

Home

7/13/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-0

Home

7/16/2022

Seattle

-

Home

7/23/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

7/30/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Home

8/6/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

Seattle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Toronto FC

W 2-0

Away

7/9/2022

Portland

L 3-0

Home

7/13/2022

Nashville SC

L 1-0

Away

7/16/2022

Chicago

-

Away

7/23/2022

Colorado

-

Home

7/29/2022

LAFC

-

Away

8/2/2022

FC Dallas

-

Home

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Seattle Sounders FC at Chicago Fire FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
