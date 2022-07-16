Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's slate in MLS will see Seattle Sounders FC meet up with Chicago Fire. The game at Soldier Field starts at 8:00 PM ET. Chicago is currently 25th in the league in points, with 20. Seattle is 14th, with 26.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Seattle
- Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Soldier Field
Chicago and Seattle Stats
- Chicago is 26th in MLS offensively (one goal per match), and Seattle is sixth defensively (1.2 conceded per match).
- Seattle is scoring 1.4 goals per match (15th in MLS), and Chicago is conceding 1.4 per match (14th in league).
- Chicago is 22nd in the league in goal differential at -7.
- In terms of goal differential, Seattle is seventh in the league at +3.
Chicago Key Players
- Kacper Przybylko has three goals in 17 games -- No. 1 on Chicago, and 70th in the league.
- Jhon Jader Duran Palacio also has three goals (in 17 league games).
- Brian Gutierrez is Chicago's leader in assists, with three in 19 games (37th in league).
Seattle Key Players
Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
San Jose
L 2-1
Away
7/9/2022
Columbus
L 3-2
Home
7/13/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Home
7/16/2022
Seattle
-
Home
7/23/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
7/30/2022
Atlanta United FC
-
Home
8/6/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
Seattle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Toronto FC
W 2-0
Away
7/9/2022
Portland
L 3-0
Home
7/13/2022
Nashville SC
L 1-0
Away
7/16/2022
Chicago
-
Away
7/23/2022
Colorado
-
Home
7/29/2022
LAFC
-
Away
8/2/2022
FC Dallas
-
Home
