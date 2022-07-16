How to Watch DC United at Minnesota United FC

D.C. United hits the road to face Minnesota at Allianz Field on Saturday in MLS regular season action.

With 28 points after 20 matches this season, Minnesota is sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, D.C. United holds the lowest point total in the league with 18 points after 18 matches, which leaves the team in last place in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch D.C. United at Minnesota United FC today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

D.C. has suffered just one loss in its last three matches in MLS action, and what a loss it was. The team was defeated 7-0 by the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union last Friday. The loss followed a thrilling 5-3 win for United over Orlando City on July 4. Taxiarchis Fountas (3), Kimarni Smith and Nigel Robertha all got on the scoresheet in what was the club's fifth win of the season.

In D.C.'s most recent outing, the team needed a 92nd minute strike from Ola Kamara to secure the point at home against Columbus in what was a 2-2 finish at Audi Field.

Wayne Rooney has been appointed as D.C.'s new head coach and sees the club as a path forward to achieve his ultimate goal of one day managing a club in the Premier League, the league where he scored a whopping 208 goals in 491 matches with Everton and Manchester United.

