Skip to main content

How to Watch DC United at Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

D.C. United hits the road to face Minnesota at Allianz Field on Saturday in MLS regular season action.

With 28 points after 20 matches this season, Minnesota is sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, D.C. United holds the lowest point total in the league with 18 points after 18 matches, which leaves the team in last place in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch D.C. United at Minnesota United FC today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream D.C. United at Minnesota United FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

D.C. has suffered just one loss in its last three matches in MLS action, and what a loss it was. The team was defeated 7-0 by the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union last Friday. The loss followed a thrilling 5-3 win for United over Orlando City on July 4. Taxiarchis Fountas (3), Kimarni Smith and Nigel Robertha all got on the scoresheet in what was the club's fifth win of the season.

In D.C.'s most recent outing, the team needed a 92nd minute strike from Ola Kamara to secure the point at home against Columbus in what was a 2-2 finish at Audi Field.

Wayne Rooney has been appointed as D.C.'s new head coach and sees the club as a path forward to achieve his ultimate goal of one day managing a club in the Premier League, the league where he scored a whopping 208 goals in 491 matches with Everton and Manchester United.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
16
2022

D.C. United at Minnesota United FC

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Questioning a stoppage in play, Minnesota United midfielder Will Trapp (20), defender Brent Kallman (14), midfielder Robin Lod (17) and midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) look to referee Michael Radchuk in the second half against New York City at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch DC United at Minnesota United FC

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jul 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) misses breakaway goal opportunity against Portland Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham (1) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Chicago Fire FC

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Wings

By Adam Childsjust now
Mar 19, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte FC forward Karol Swiderski (11) and New England Revolution midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason (25) battle for control of the ball at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC at Inter Miami CF

By Rafael Urbinajust now
SRX
Auto Racing

How to Watch Camping World SRX Series

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament: Team Overtime vs. Omaha Blue Crew

By Adam Childsjust now
Oregon Track
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Nets Raptors Summer League
NBA

How to Watch Nets vs Celtics: Live Stream NBA Summer League, TV

By Adam Childsjust now
OL Reign Houston Dash
Soccer

How to Watch Chicago Red Stars at Houston Dash

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy