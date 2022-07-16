FC Juarez vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/15/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liga MX action on Friday will see FC Juarez playing Queretaro FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 10:05 PM ET from Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. With four points, FC Juarez is fourth in the league. Queretaro FC has zero points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Queretaro FC

  • Match Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
  • Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Juarez and Queretaro FC Stats

  • FC Juarez scored 0.6 goals per game last season (18th in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC gave up 1.2 (third).
  • Queretaro FC scored 18 goals in 17 matches last season (15th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez gave up 28 (16th in league).
  • FC Juarez was 18th in the league in goal differential last season at -18.
  • Queretaro FC was 13th in the league in goal differential last season at -3.

FC Juarez Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

D 0-0

Away

7/8/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

W 2-0

Away

7/15/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

7/22/2022

Necaxa

-

Away

7/26/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Home

7/29/2022

Deportivo Toluca FC

-

Home

Queretaro FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

CF Pachuca

L 2-0

Away

7/10/2022

Necaxa

L 2-1

Home

7/15/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

7/21/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

7/27/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

-

Home

7/30/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Juárez vs. Querétaro

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
10:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
7/15/2022

