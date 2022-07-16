FC Juarez vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/15/2022

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Liga MX action on Friday will see FC Juarez playing Queretaro FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 10:05 PM ET from Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. With four points, FC Juarez is fourth in the league. Queretaro FC has zero points, and is in 18th place.
How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Queretaro FC
- Match Day: Friday, July 15, 2022
- Match Time: 10:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez
- Live Stream on fuboTV
FC Juarez and Queretaro FC Stats
- FC Juarez scored 0.6 goals per game last season (18th in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC gave up 1.2 (third).
- Queretaro FC scored 18 goals in 17 matches last season (15th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez gave up 28 (16th in league).
- FC Juarez was 18th in the league in goal differential last season at -18.
- Queretaro FC was 13th in the league in goal differential last season at -3.
FC Juarez Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
D 0-0
Away
7/8/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
W 2-0
Away
7/15/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
7/22/2022
Necaxa
-
Away
7/26/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Home
7/29/2022
Deportivo Toluca FC
-
Home
Queretaro FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
CF Pachuca
L 2-0
Away
7/10/2022
Necaxa
L 2-1
Home
7/15/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
7/21/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
7/27/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
-
Home
7/30/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
