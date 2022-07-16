FC Juarez vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/15/2022

Liga MX action on Friday will see FC Juarez playing Queretaro FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 10:05 PM ET from Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, broadcast on FOX Sports Networks. With four points, FC Juarez is fourth in the league. Queretaro FC has zero points, and is in 18th place.

How to Watch FC Juarez vs. Queretaro FC

Match Day: Friday, July 15, 2022

Friday, July 15, 2022 Match Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

FC Juarez and Queretaro FC Stats

FC Juarez scored 0.6 goals per game last season (18th in Liga MX), and Queretaro FC gave up 1.2 (third).

Queretaro FC scored 18 goals in 17 matches last season (15th in Liga MX), and FC Juarez gave up 28 (16th in league).

FC Juarez was 18th in the league in goal differential last season at -18.

Queretaro FC was 13th in the league in goal differential last season at -3.

FC Juarez Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Guadalajara Chivas D 0-0 Away 7/8/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente W 2-0 Away 7/15/2022 Queretaro FC - Home 7/22/2022 Necaxa - Away 7/26/2022 Tigres UANL - Home 7/29/2022 Deportivo Toluca FC - Home

Queretaro FC Schedule