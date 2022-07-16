Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Finland vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Finland and Germany face off at Stadium mk on Saturday in the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO group stages.

With two wins after its first two matches in Group B, Germany holds first place in the group with six points. Spain follows with three points and a plus-one in the goal difference column, while Denmark is in third place with three points as well but a minus-three goal difference. Finland is last in the group with no points after losing its first two matches of the competition.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Finland vs. Germany today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Finland vs. Germany on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Germany opened its 2022 EURO account with a 4-0 thrashing of Denmark on the first matchday of the competition on July 8. The German national team secured all three points in the win thanks to strikes from Lina Magull, Lea Schüller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp. Then, the Germans defeated Spain 2-0 thanks to Popp's second goal of the campaign as well as a goal from Klara Bühl in just the third minute of the match.

Led by head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Germany looks to wrap up Group B play with its third win in a row on Saturday against Finland at Stadium mk.

Soccer

