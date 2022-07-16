Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) passes the ball while defended by Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner (27) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC matches up against Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, July 16. The two MLS teams will battle at 8:00 PM ET. Inter Miami CF currently has 22 points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. Charlotte FC has 26 points, and is 15th overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium

Inter Miami CF and Charlotte FC Stats

Inter Miami CF puts up one goal per match (27th in MLS), and Charlotte FC concedes 1.2 per game (eighth in league).

Charlotte FC has scored 23 goals in 20 games (23rd in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has given up 29 in 19 (17th in league).

In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 24th in the league at -10.

Charlotte FC's goal differential (-1) is 13th in the league.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

Leonardo Campana is Inter Miami CF's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 34 shots) in 19 league games.

Gonzalo Higuain has three goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Ariel Lassiter has two assists in 17 games -- tops on Inter Miami CF, and 75th in the league.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Inter Miami CF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 FC Dallas D 1-1 Away 7/9/2022 Orlando City SC L 1-0 Away 7/13/2022 Philadelphia L 2-1 Home 7/16/2022 Charlotte FC - Home 7/23/2022 NYCFC - Away 7/30/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 8/3/2022 San Jose - Away

