Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) passes the ball while defended by Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner (27) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte FC matches up against Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, July 16. The two MLS teams will battle at 8:00 PM ET. Inter Miami CF currently has 22 points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. Charlotte FC has 26 points, and is 15th overall.

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Inter Miami CF and Charlotte FC Stats

  • Inter Miami CF puts up one goal per match (27th in MLS), and Charlotte FC concedes 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
  • Charlotte FC has scored 23 goals in 20 games (23rd in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has given up 29 in 19 (17th in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 24th in the league at -10.
  • Charlotte FC's goal differential (-1) is 13th in the league.

Inter Miami CF Key Players

  • Leonardo Campana is Inter Miami CF's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 34 shots) in 19 league games.
  • Gonzalo Higuain has three goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Ariel Lassiter has two assists in 17 games -- tops on Inter Miami CF, and 75th in the league.

Charlotte FC Key Players

Inter Miami CF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

FC Dallas

D 1-1

Away

7/9/2022

Orlando City SC

L 1-0

Away

7/13/2022

Philadelphia

L 2-1

Home

7/16/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Home

7/23/2022

NYCFC

-

Away

7/30/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

8/3/2022

San Jose

-

Away

Charlotte FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/30/2022

Austin FC

L 1-0

Home

7/3/2022

Houston

W 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Nashville SC

W 4-1

Home

7/16/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

7/23/2022

Toronto FC

-

Away

7/30/2022

Columbus

-

Home

8/3/2022

DC United

-

Home

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Charlotte FC at Inter Miami CF

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
