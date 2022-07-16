Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Charlotte FC matches up against Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday, July 16. The two MLS teams will battle at 8:00 PM ET. Inter Miami CF currently has 22 points, ranking 22nd overall in the league. Charlotte FC has 26 points, and is 15th overall.
- Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Inter Miami CF and Charlotte FC Stats
- Inter Miami CF puts up one goal per match (27th in MLS), and Charlotte FC concedes 1.2 per game (eighth in league).
- Charlotte FC has scored 23 goals in 20 games (23rd in MLS), and Inter Miami CF has given up 29 in 19 (17th in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Inter Miami CF is 24th in the league at -10.
- Charlotte FC's goal differential (-1) is 13th in the league.
Inter Miami CF Key Players
- Leonardo Campana is Inter Miami CF's leading scorer, with eight goals (on 34 shots) in 19 league games.
- Gonzalo Higuain has three goals (on 0.6 shots per game) in 14 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Ariel Lassiter has two assists in 17 games -- tops on Inter Miami CF, and 75th in the league.
Charlotte FC Key Players
Inter Miami CF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
FC Dallas
D 1-1
Away
7/9/2022
Orlando City SC
L 1-0
Away
7/13/2022
Philadelphia
L 2-1
Home
7/16/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Home
7/23/2022
NYCFC
-
Away
7/30/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
8/3/2022
San Jose
-
Away
Charlotte FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/30/2022
Austin FC
L 1-0
Home
7/3/2022
Houston
W 2-1
Away
7/9/2022
Nashville SC
W 4-1
Home
7/16/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
7/23/2022
Toronto FC
-
Away
7/30/2022
Columbus
-
Home
8/3/2022
DC United
-
Home
