Minnesota United FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Minnesota United FC will host DC United in MLS at Allianz Field on Saturday, July 16. The two clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Minnesota United FC has 28 points, ranking 10th in the league. DC United has 18 points, and is 28th overall.
How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. DC United
- Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Allianz Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Minnesota United FC and DC United Stats
- Minnesota United FC is 14th in MLS in goals scored (27 in 20 matches), and DC United is 27th in goals allowed (39 in 18).
- DC United is 18th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Minnesota United FC is 10th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
- Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +2, which is 11th in the league.
- DC United has a goal differential of -14 for the season, which ranks 27th in the league.
Minnesota United FC Key Players
- Emanuel Reynoso has seven goals in 20 games -- No. 1 on Minnesota United FC, and 14th in the league.
- Robin Lod is Minnesota United FC's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 28 shots, 1.5 per game) in 19 league appearances.
- Minnesota United FC's leader in assists is Reynoso, who has three in 20 games (37th in league).
DC United Key Players
Minnesota United FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Real Salt Lake
W 3-2
Home
7/8/2022
Vancouver
W 3-1
Away
7/13/2022
Sporting Kansas City
D 1-1
Home
7/16/2022
DC United
-
Home
7/23/2022
Houston
-
Away
7/30/2022
Portland
-
Home
8/6/2022
Colorado
-
Away
DC United Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Orlando City SC
W 5-3
Away
7/8/2022
Philadelphia
L 7-0
Away
7/13/2022
Columbus
D 2-2
Home
7/16/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Away
7/23/2022
Montreal
-
Home
7/31/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Home
8/3/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
