Minnesota United FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch Minnesota United FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United defender Kemar Lawrence (92) is congratulated on scoring by defender Michael Boxall (15) midfielder Franco Fragapane (7), midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10), defender D.J. Taylor (27) and forward Luis Amarilla (9) in the first half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United FC will host DC United in MLS at Allianz Field on Saturday, July 16. The two clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Networks. Minnesota United FC has 28 points, ranking 10th in the league. DC United has 18 points, and is 28th overall.

Minnesota United FC and DC United Stats

  • Minnesota United FC is 14th in MLS in goals scored (27 in 20 matches), and DC United is 27th in goals allowed (39 in 18).
  • DC United is 18th in MLS offensively (1.4 goals per game), and Minnesota United FC is 10th defensively (1.3 conceded per match).
  • Minnesota United FC's goal differential is +2, which is 11th in the league.
  • DC United has a goal differential of -14 for the season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Minnesota United FC Key Players

  • Emanuel Reynoso has seven goals in 20 games -- No. 1 on Minnesota United FC, and 14th in the league.
  • Robin Lod is Minnesota United FC's second-leading scorer, with six goals (on 28 shots, 1.5 per game) in 19 league appearances.
  • Minnesota United FC's leader in assists is Reynoso, who has three in 20 games (37th in league).

DC United Key Players

Minnesota United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 3-2

Home

7/8/2022

Vancouver

W 3-1

Away

7/13/2022

Sporting Kansas City

D 1-1

Home

7/16/2022

DC United

-

Home

7/23/2022

Houston

-

Away

7/30/2022

Portland

-

Home

8/6/2022

Colorado

-

Away

DC United Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Orlando City SC

W 5-3

Away

7/8/2022

Philadelphia

L 7-0

Away

7/13/2022

Columbus

D 2-2

Home

7/16/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Away

7/23/2022

Montreal

-

Home

7/31/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

8/3/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

Jul 13, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United defender Kemar Lawrence (92) is congratulated on scoring by defender Michael Boxall (15) midfielder Franco Fragapane (7), midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10), defender D.J. Taylor (27) and forward Luis Amarilla (9) in the first half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
