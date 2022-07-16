Skip to main content

How to Watch New England Revolution at Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

New England travels to face Philadelphia at Subaru Park on Saturday in MLS regular season action.

With just two losses so far this season, the Union are sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference standings with 36 points after 20 matches. New England, meanwhile, is ninth in the East with 25 points after its 19 matches in the 2022 MLS regular season campaign.

How to Watch New England Revolution at Philadelphia Union today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)

Live stream New England Revolution at Philadelphia Union on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Philadelphia is coming off of back-to-back wins in MLS action with the first being the historic 7-0 thrashing of D.C. United last Friday. Alejandro Bedoya (2), Julián Carranza (3) and Mikael Uhre (2) all got on the scoresheet in the dominant win over the last-placed team in the East.

The Union then travelled to South Florida to face Inter Miami on Wednesday, coming away from DRV PNK Stadium with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Dániel Gazdag and Cory Burke.

The Revolution, meanwhile, are coming off of a 4-2 loss to New York City FC last Saturday which was the club's sixth loss of the season. Gustavo Bou scored the team's two goals in the defeat.

How To Watch

July
16
2022

New England Revolution at Philadelphia Union

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WSBK – Boston, MA)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
