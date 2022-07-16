Newell's Old Boys vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Racing Club Avellaneda is set to meet Newell's Old Boys on Saturday, July 16 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa begins at 5:00 PM ET on TyC Sports. With 15 points, Newell's Old Boys is currently third in the league table. Racing Club Avellaneda has 13 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. Racing Club Avellaneda

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa
  • Stadium: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

Newell's Old Boys and Racing Club Avellaneda Stats

  • Newell's Old Boys is ninth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (nine in 7 matches), and Racing Club Avellaneda is sixth in goals allowed (six in 7).
  • Racing Club Avellaneda puts up 1.7 goals per match (second in the Argentine Primera División), and Newell's Old Boys concedes 0.6 per game (second in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, Newell's Old Boys is second in the league at +5.
  • In terms of goal differential, Racing Club Avellaneda is first in the league at +6.

Newell's Old Boys Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

W 2-0

Away

7/4/2022

CA Patronato Parana

D 2-2

Home

7/9/2022

CA Platense

D 1-1

Away

7/16/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Home

7/21/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

7/25/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Home

7/31/2022

Atletico Tucuman

-

Away

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

CA Aldosivi

W 5-0

Home

7/3/2022

CA Sarmiento

D 1-1

Away

7/10/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

W 1-0

Home

7/16/2022

Newell's Old Boys

-

Away

7/19/2022

Arsenal

-

Home

7/23/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

-

Away

7/31/2022

CA Tigre

-

Home

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Newell's vs. Racing

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:00
PM/EST
TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:00
PM/EST
