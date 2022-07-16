Newell's Old Boys vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Racing Club Avellaneda is set to meet Newell's Old Boys on Saturday, July 16 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa begins at 5:00 PM ET on TyC Sports. With 15 points, Newell's Old Boys is currently third in the league table. Racing Club Avellaneda has 13 points, and is in seventh place.
How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. Racing Club Avellaneda
- Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa
Newell's Old Boys and Racing Club Avellaneda Stats
- Newell's Old Boys is ninth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (nine in 7 matches), and Racing Club Avellaneda is sixth in goals allowed (six in 7).
- Racing Club Avellaneda puts up 1.7 goals per match (second in the Argentine Primera División), and Newell's Old Boys concedes 0.6 per game (second in league).
- In terms of goal differential, Newell's Old Boys is second in the league at +5.
- In terms of goal differential, Racing Club Avellaneda is first in the league at +6.
Newell's Old Boys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
W 2-0
Away
7/4/2022
CA Patronato Parana
D 2-2
Home
7/9/2022
CA Platense
D 1-1
Away
7/16/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Home
7/21/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
7/25/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Home
7/31/2022
Atletico Tucuman
-
Away
Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
CA Aldosivi
W 5-0
Home
7/3/2022
CA Sarmiento
D 1-1
Away
7/10/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
W 1-0
Home
7/16/2022
Newell's Old Boys
-
Away
7/19/2022
Arsenal
-
Home
7/23/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
-
Away
7/31/2022
CA Tigre
-
Home