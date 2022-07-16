Newell's Old Boys vs. Racing Club Avellaneda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda is set to meet Newell's Old Boys on Saturday, July 16 in the Argentine Primera División. The game at Estadio Marcelo Bielsa begins at 5:00 PM ET on TyC Sports. With 15 points, Newell's Old Boys is currently third in the league table. Racing Club Avellaneda has 13 points, and is in seventh place.

How to Watch Newell's Old Boys vs. Racing Club Avellaneda

Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Match Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Marcelo Bielsa

Estadio Marcelo Bielsa Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Newell's Old Boys and Racing Club Avellaneda Stats

Newell's Old Boys is ninth in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (nine in 7 matches), and Racing Club Avellaneda is sixth in goals allowed (six in 7).

Racing Club Avellaneda puts up 1.7 goals per match (second in the Argentine Primera División), and Newell's Old Boys concedes 0.6 per game (second in league).

In terms of goal differential, Newell's Old Boys is second in the league at +5.

In terms of goal differential, Racing Club Avellaneda is first in the league at +6.

Newell's Old Boys Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/25/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata W 2-0 Away 7/4/2022 CA Patronato Parana D 2-2 Home 7/9/2022 CA Platense D 1-1 Away 7/16/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda - Home 7/21/2022 Club Atletico Rosario Central - Away 7/25/2022 Defensa y Justicia - Home 7/31/2022 Atletico Tucuman - Away

Racing Club Avellaneda Schedule