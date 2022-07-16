Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Red Stars at Houston Dash: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chicago travels to face Houston at PNC Stadium on Saturday in NWSL regular season action.

With just one loss so far in the 2022 NWSL regular season, the Red Stars find themselves in the second place in the standings with 20 points after 11 matches. The Dash, meanwhile, are in sixth place in the table with 15 points after the same amount of matches.

How to Watch Chicago Red Stars at Houston Dash today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live stream Chicago Red Stars at Houston Dash on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Chicago is undefeated in its last nine matches in NWSL action with four wins and five draws in that span. In the club's most recent outing, the Red Stars faced North Carolina at Toyota Park in as dramatic a finish as you'll see in professional soccer. The Courage were up 2-0 following goals from Carson Pickett and Brittany Ratcliffe.

The Red Stars couldn't find a way to break through until stoppage time when Sarah Griffith put the ball in the back of the net in the 91st minute, followed by Amanda Kowalski's 95th minute strike to shock North Carolina and split the points between the two clubs.

Meanwhile, Houston is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Orlando last Friday and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday against the second-placed Red Stars.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

