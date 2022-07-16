Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution will take to the pitch against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 16 in MLS. The game at Subaru Park begins at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. Philadelphia is third in the league in points, with 36. New England is 19th, with 25.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. New England

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Subaru Park
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Philadelphia and New England Stats

  • Philadelphia puts up 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and New England gives up 1.7 per game (21st in league).
  • New England puts up 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and Philadelphia concedes 0.7 per game (first in league).
  • Philadelphia is second in the league in goal differential at +17.
  • New England's goal differential is -1, 13th in the league.

Philadelphia Key Players

  • Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has eight goals in 20 games (eighth in league).
  • Julian Carranza is Philadelphia's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 17 league games.
  • Kai Wagner has four assists in 20 games -- tops on Philadelphia, and 17th in the league.

New England Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Columbus

D 0-0

Away

7/8/2022

DC United

W 7-0

Home

7/13/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 2-1

Away

7/16/2022

New England

-

Home

7/23/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

7/30/2022

Houston

-

Home

8/6/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

New England Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

Vancouver

D 0-0

Away

7/3/2022

FC Cincinnati

D 2-2

Home

7/9/2022

NYCFC

L 4-2

Away

7/16/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

7/23/2022

Columbus

-

Away

7/30/2022

Toronto FC

-

Home

8/6/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
16
2022

New England Revolution at Philadelphia Union

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) passes the ball while defended by Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner (27) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
