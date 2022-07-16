Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza (9) protects the ball from Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore (26) during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New England Revolution will take to the pitch against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 16 in MLS. The game at Subaru Park begins at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. Philadelphia is third in the league in points, with 36. New England is 19th, with 25.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. New England

Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

CBS (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Subaru Park

Philadelphia and New England Stats

Philadelphia puts up 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and New England gives up 1.7 per game (21st in league).

New England puts up 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and Philadelphia concedes 0.7 per game (first in league).

Philadelphia is second in the league in goal differential at +17.

New England's goal differential is -1, 13th in the league.

Philadelphia Key Players

Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has eight goals in 20 games (eighth in league).

Julian Carranza is Philadelphia's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 17 league games.

Kai Wagner has four assists in 20 games -- tops on Philadelphia, and 17th in the league.

New England Key Players

Philadelphia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Columbus D 0-0 Away 7/8/2022 DC United W 7-0 Home 7/13/2022 Inter Miami CF W 2-1 Away 7/16/2022 New England - Home 7/23/2022 Orlando City SC - Away 7/30/2022 Houston - Home 8/6/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away

New England Schedule