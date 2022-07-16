Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
New England Revolution will take to the pitch against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 16 in MLS. The game at Subaru Park begins at 7:30 PM ET on CBS. Philadelphia is third in the league in points, with 36. New England is 19th, with 25.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. New England
- Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Subaru Park
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Philadelphia and New England Stats
- Philadelphia puts up 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and New England gives up 1.7 per game (21st in league).
- New England puts up 1.6 goals per game (eighth in MLS), and Philadelphia concedes 0.7 per game (first in league).
- Philadelphia is second in the league in goal differential at +17.
- New England's goal differential is -1, 13th in the league.
Philadelphia Key Players
- Philadelphia is led by Daniel Gazdag, who has eight goals in 20 games (eighth in league).
- Julian Carranza is Philadelphia's second-leading scorer, with seven goals in 17 league games.
- Kai Wagner has four assists in 20 games -- tops on Philadelphia, and 17th in the league.
New England Key Players
Philadelphia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Columbus
D 0-0
Away
7/8/2022
DC United
W 7-0
Home
7/13/2022
Inter Miami CF
W 2-1
Away
7/16/2022
New England
-
Home
7/23/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
7/30/2022
Houston
-
Home
8/6/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
New England Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
Vancouver
D 0-0
Away
7/3/2022
FC Cincinnati
D 2-2
Home
7/9/2022
NYCFC
L 4-2
Away
7/16/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
7/23/2022
Columbus
-
Away
7/30/2022
Toronto FC
-
Home
8/6/2022
Orlando City SC
-
Away
How To Watch
July
16
2022
New England Revolution at Philadelphia Union
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)