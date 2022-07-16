Seattle and Chicago face off at Soldier Field on Saturday with both teams hoping to secure all three points to continue climbing their respective conference standings. The Sounders are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference with 26 points in 19 matches, while the Fire are 12th in the East with 20 points after 20 matches.

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Chicago Fire FC today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

The Sounders are coming off of back-to-back tough losses in MLS action. The first of the two was a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Portland last Saturday with Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla scoring for the Timbers in the win. Jackson Ragen received a red card in the second half and was unavailable for Seattle's next match.

The club then faced Nashville at GEODIS Park where Hany Mukhtar scored the lone goal of the match to give Gary Smith's side all three points on Wednesday.

Seattle will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday when the club faces Chicago at Soldier Field in MLS regular season action.

Regional restrictions may apply.