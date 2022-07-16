Sevilla and Tottenham Hotspur face off at Suwon World Cup Stadium on Saturday in an international friendly in Seoul, South Korea.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham continues its preseason tour of South Korea on Saturday by taking on Sevilla at Suwon World Cup Stadium. Spurs began the tour with a 6-3 win over the K-League All-Stars on Wednesday at the same venue.

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Tottenham Hotspur today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream Sevilla vs. Tottenham Hotspur on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Tottenham have the same 28-man squad to choose from when they face Sevilla on Saturday after no injuries were reported from the match on Wednesday against Team K-League.

Conte revealed after the first friendly that he was pleased with Richarlison's debut with the team in the 6-3 win: "Today, I’ve seen a lot of positive things about Richarlison. The first half he played like a No. 9 and the second half he played on the right, behind the striker. I think he can play in all these three positions. He is strong physically and a good personality, good character, good quality. Also, he had a good assist, I'm very happy we signed him."

Following the match on Saturday, Tottenham will face Roma at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Israel before returning to the United Kingdom to face Rangers at Ibrox Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.