Skip to main content

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sevilla and Tottenham Hotspur face off at Suwon World Cup Stadium on Saturday in an international friendly in Seoul, South Korea.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham continues its preseason tour of South Korea on Saturday by taking on Sevilla at Suwon World Cup Stadium. Spurs began the tour with a 6-3 win over the K-League All-Stars on Wednesday at the same venue.

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Tottenham Hotspur today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream Sevilla vs. Tottenham Hotspur on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Tottenham have the same 28-man squad to choose from when they face Sevilla on Saturday after no injuries were reported from the match on Wednesday against Team K-League.

Conte revealed after the first friendly that he was pleased with Richarlison's debut with the team in the 6-3 win: "Today, I’ve seen a lot of positive things about Richarlison. The first half he played like a No. 9 and the second half he played on the right, behind the striker. I think he can play in all these three positions. He is strong physically and a good personality, good character, good quality. Also, he had a good assist, I'm very happy we signed him."

Following the match on Saturday, Tottenham will face Roma at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Israel before returning to the United Kingdom to face Rangers at Ibrox Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Sevilla vs. Tottenham Hotspur

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18700170
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Open Championship: Third Round

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1013155928h
Soccer

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Tottenham Hotspur

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18697713
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs Pelicans

By Adam Childs8 hours ago
Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Queretaro FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_18698459
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

By Phil Watson9 hours ago
USATSI_18697734
NBA

How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors

By Phil Watson9 hours ago
soccer fans
La Liga

How to Watch Juárez vs. Querétaro: Stream Liga MX, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy