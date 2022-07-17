Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Switzerland vs. Netherlands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Switzerland and Netherlands face off at Bramall Lane Stadium on Sunday in the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO group stages.

With a win and a draw in its first two matches at the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Netherlands finds itself in first place in Group C with just one match left in the group stages. The Dutch national team will close out its group play with Switzerland who is last in the group with just one point.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Switzerland vs. Netherlands today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Switzerland vs. Netherlands on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Netherlands opened its 2022 EURO account with a 1-1 draw against Sweden on the first matchday of the competition last Saturday. Wolfsburg midfielder Jill Roord scored the team's only goal in the match.

Then, the Dutch team defeated Portugal 3-2 thanks to goals from Damaris Egurrola, Stefanie van der Gragt and Daniëlle van de Donk on the second matchday of the European tournament on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Switzerland drew 2-2 with Portugal last Saturday followed by a 2-1 loss to Sweden on Wednesday in Group C action.

The two countries will be looking for all three points at Bramall Lane on Sunday on the final matchday of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro group stages.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

