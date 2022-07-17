How to Watch Arsenal in Canada All Season Long

Last season, Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League, ending the season with 69 points and qualifying the team for next season's Europa League. The team ended up two points behind Tottenham Hotspur for one of the top four spots in the league, which would have given it a spot in the Champions League.

Last season, Bukayo Saka led Arsenal in goals with 11, while Emile Smith Rowe was second on the team with 10 goals. Saka also tied for the team lead in assists with Alexandre Lacazette, with each getting seven assists. Saka and Rowe will return this season, while Lacazette left for Lyon in June.

Ahead of this upcoming season, Arsenal made a variety of transfer moves, including adding Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, who scored 58 goals while with Man City. The team also added Fábi Vieira from Porto, Matt Turner from New England and Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

Arsenal games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.