How to Watch Aston Villa in Canada All Season Long

Can Aston Villa improve on its 14th place finish in last year's Premier League campaign?

Last season, Aston Villa finished 14th in the English Premier League, earning 45 points over the course of the season. The team won 13 matches overall and had a goal differential of minus-two. It was a drop of three positions from the team's 2020-21 finish, but did mark an improvement over the previous year. Aston Villa now enters its fourth consecutive season in the top flight.

Last season, Ollie Watkins led Aston Villa with 11 goals, with Danny Ings finishing second on the ream with seven goals. Ings was tied with Lucas Digne for the team lead in assists with six.

Ahead of this season, Aston Villa added a couple of key transfers from La Liga, adding Sevilla back Diego Carlos and Barcelona winger Philippe Coutinho. Coutinho scored two goals last season, while Carlos scored three goals. Can either player help move Aston Villa up the league table?

