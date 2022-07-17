Skip to main content

How to Watch Aston Villa in Canada All Season Long

Can Aston Villa improve on its 14th place finish in last year's Premier League campaign?

Last season, Aston Villa finished 14th in the English Premier League, earning 45 points over the course of the season. The team won 13 matches overall and had a goal differential of minus-two. It was a drop of three positions from the team's 2020-21 finish, but did mark an improvement over the previous year. Aston Villa now enters its fourth consecutive season in the top flight. 

Watch Aston Villa in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

Last season, Ollie Watkins led Aston Villa with 11 goals, with Danny Ings finishing second on the ream with seven goals. Ings was tied with Lucas Digne for the team lead in assists with six.

Ahead of this season, Aston Villa added a couple of key transfers from La Liga, adding Sevilla back Diego Carlos and Barcelona winger Philippe Coutinho. Coutinho scored two goals last season, while Carlos scored three goals. Can either player help move Aston Villa up the league table?

Aston Villa games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aston Villa Leeds United
Soccer

How to Watch Aston Villa in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carterjust now
imago0042315067h
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Monterrey

By Rafael Urbina13 minutes ago
USATSI_18694065
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC at New York Red Bulls

By Rafael Urbina43 minutes ago
Soccer

CA Tigre vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
arsenal
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter44 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18706287
Golf

How to Watch State Open of Virginia Championship

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_14887951 (1)
Auto Racing

How to Watch Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy