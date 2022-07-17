Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) controls the ball against Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe (31) in the second half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United FC and Orlando City SC will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The game will kick off on July 17 at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on ABC. Atlanta United FC has 23 points, ranking 20th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has 29 points, and is ninth overall.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta United FC and Orlando City SC Stats

  • Atlanta United FC is scoring 1.5 goals per match (12th in MLS), and Orlando City SC is giving up 1.5 per game (17th in league).
  • Orlando City SC scores 1.3 goals per game (18th in MLS), and Atlanta United FC gives up 1.6 per match (20th in league).
  • Atlanta United FC's goal differential (-2) is 16th in the league.
  • Orlando City SC's goal differential is -4, 20th in the league.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

  • Josef Martinez has five goals in 12 games -- No. 1 on Atlanta United FC, and 34th in the league.
  • Luiz Araujo has four goals in 13 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Atlanta United FC.
  • Martinez is Atlanta United FC's leader in assists, with four (on 13 chances created) in 12 league appearances.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Atlanta United FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

NYCFC

D 2-2

Away

7/9/2022

Austin FC

L 3-0

Home

7/13/2022

Real Salt Lake

W 2-1

Home

7/17/2022

Orlando City SC

-

Home

7/24/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

7/30/2022

Chicago

-

Away

8/6/2022

Seattle

-

Home

Orlando City SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

DC United

L 5-3

Home

7/9/2022

Inter Miami CF

W 1-0

Home

7/13/2022

Colorado

D 1-1

Away

7/17/2022

Atlanta United FC

-

Away

7/23/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

7/31/2022

DC United

-

Away

8/6/2022

New England

-

Home

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

