Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

Atlanta United FC and Orlando City SC will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The game will kick off on July 17 at 3:00 PM ET, broadcast on ABC. Atlanta United FC has 23 points, ranking 20th overall in the league. Orlando City SC has 29 points, and is ninth overall.

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Orlando City SC

Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta United FC and Orlando City SC Stats

Atlanta United FC is scoring 1.5 goals per match (12th in MLS), and Orlando City SC is giving up 1.5 per game (17th in league).

Orlando City SC scores 1.3 goals per game (18th in MLS), and Atlanta United FC gives up 1.6 per match (20th in league).

Atlanta United FC's goal differential (-2) is 16th in the league.

Orlando City SC's goal differential is -4, 20th in the league.

Atlanta United FC Key Players

Josef Martinez has five goals in 12 games -- No. 1 on Atlanta United FC, and 34th in the league.

Luiz Araujo has four goals in 13 appearances, the No. 2 scorer on Atlanta United FC.

Martinez is Atlanta United FC's leader in assists, with four (on 13 chances created) in 12 league appearances.

Orlando City SC Key Players

Atlanta United FC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 NYCFC D 2-2 Away 7/9/2022 Austin FC L 3-0 Home 7/13/2022 Real Salt Lake W 2-1 Home 7/17/2022 Orlando City SC - Home 7/24/2022 Los Angeles - Away 7/30/2022 Chicago - Away 8/6/2022 Seattle - Home

