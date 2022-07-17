Atletico San Luis vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

CF Monterrey and Atletico San Luis will match up in Liga MX action on Sunday, July 17. The game at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez starts at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. With three points, CF Monterrey is currently seventh in the league. Atletico San Luis has three points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. CF Monterrey

Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez

Atletico San Luis and CF Monterrey Stats

CF Monterrey was 10th in Liga MX in goals scored last season (1.3 per match), and Atletico San Luis was 17th defensively (1.5 conceded).

Atletico San Luis was seventh in Liga MX offensively last season (1.4 goals per match), and CF Monterrey was first defensively (1.1).

CF Monterrey's goal differential last season (+4) was seventh in the league.

Atletico San Luis' goal differential last season (-2) was 12th in the league.

CF Monterrey Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Club Santos Laguna L 4-3 Away 7/9/2022 CF America W 3-2 Home 7/17/2022 Atletico San Luis - Away 7/21/2022 Queretaro FC - Away 7/26/2022 Puebla FC - Home 7/31/2022 Pumas UNAM - Away

Atletico San Luis Schedule