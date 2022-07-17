Atletico San Luis vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CF Monterrey and Atletico San Luis will match up in Liga MX action on Sunday, July 17. The game at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez starts at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. With three points, CF Monterrey is currently seventh in the league. Atletico San Luis has three points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. CF Monterrey
- Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: TUDN
- Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
Atletico San Luis and CF Monterrey Stats
- CF Monterrey was 10th in Liga MX in goals scored last season (1.3 per match), and Atletico San Luis was 17th defensively (1.5 conceded).
- Atletico San Luis was seventh in Liga MX offensively last season (1.4 goals per match), and CF Monterrey was first defensively (1.1).
- CF Monterrey's goal differential last season (+4) was seventh in the league.
- Atletico San Luis' goal differential last season (-2) was 12th in the league.
CF Monterrey Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Club Santos Laguna
L 4-3
Away
7/9/2022
CF America
W 3-2
Home
7/17/2022
Atletico San Luis
-
Away
7/21/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Away
7/26/2022
Puebla FC
-
Home
7/31/2022
Pumas UNAM
-
Away
Atletico San Luis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Club Leon
L 2-1
Home
7/9/2022
Guadalajara Chivas
W 1-0
Away
7/17/2022
CF Monterrey
-
Home
7/22/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Away
7/26/2022
Cruz Azul
-
Home
7/30/2022
Puebla FC
-
Away
