Atletico San Luis vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CF Monterrey and Atletico San Luis will match up in Liga MX action on Sunday, July 17. The game at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez starts at 6:00 PM ET on TUDN. With three points, CF Monterrey is currently seventh in the league. Atletico San Luis has three points, and is in 11th place.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. CF Monterrey

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Alfonso Lastras Ramirez
  Match Time: 6:00 PM ET

Atletico San Luis and CF Monterrey Stats

  • CF Monterrey was 10th in Liga MX in goals scored last season (1.3 per match), and Atletico San Luis was 17th defensively (1.5 conceded).
  • Atletico San Luis was seventh in Liga MX offensively last season (1.4 goals per match), and CF Monterrey was first defensively (1.1).
  • CF Monterrey's goal differential last season (+4) was seventh in the league.
  • Atletico San Luis' goal differential last season (-2) was 12th in the league.

CF Monterrey Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Club Santos Laguna

L 4-3

Away

7/9/2022

CF America

W 3-2

Home

7/17/2022

Atletico San Luis

-

Away

7/21/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Away

7/26/2022

Puebla FC

-

Home

7/31/2022

Pumas UNAM

-

Away

Atletico San Luis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Club Leon

L 2-1

Home

7/9/2022

Guadalajara Chivas

W 1-0

Away

7/17/2022

CF Monterrey

-

Home

7/22/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Away

7/26/2022

Cruz Azul

-

Home

7/30/2022

Puebla FC

-

Away

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Atlético San Luis vs. Monterrey

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
