Birmingham travels to face Sacramento at Heart Health Park on Saturday in USL Championship regular season action.

Sacramento hosts Birmingham on Saturday in an inter-conference battle at Heart Health Park. The Legion are currently sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 29 points after 18 matches, while the Republic are seventh in the West with 29 points in their 17 matches so far this season.

How to Watch Birmingham Legion FC at Sacramento Republic FC today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KTXL-TV – Sacramento, CA)

Birmingham is unbeaten in its last two outings in USL Championship action. The first was a 3-3 draw against Atlanta United 2 on July 6 where Enzo Martínez, Bruno Lapa and Zachary Herivaux all got on the scoresheet to secure the road point for the Legion.

The club then travelled to face Charleston at Patriots Point Stadium last Saturday where Birmingham won 3-0 thanks to strikes from Jonathan Dean, Martínez and Ryan James.

Meanwhile, Sacramento is coming off of a 3-3 draw of its own last Saturday against the Roots at Heart Health Park. The Republic secured the point at home in dramatic fashion thanks to a 96th minute strike from Luis Felipe Fernandes.

