How to Watch Bournemouth in Canada All Season Long

Can Bournemouth stick in the EPL after its promotion from the EFL?

After a second-place finish in the EFL Championship last year, Bournemouth makes its return to the Premier League after a two-season absence. The last time the team played in England's top flight, the team finished in 18th place. The team's five season run in the Premier League was the first time it had ever made it to the top level of English football, with the team's best result in that span being a ninth-place finish during the 2016-17 season.

Watch Bournemouth in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

Bournemouth earned 88 points last season in the EFL Championship, winning 25 of its 46 matches. The team finished with a goal differential of 35, the second-best mark in the league.

Dominic Solanke led the team in goals last season with 29. Solanke has played for Bournemouth since 2019 and has scored 47 goals in his time there. He played for both Chelsea and Liverpool earlier in his career.

The team added midfielder Joe Rothwell from Blackburn and right back Ryan Fredericks from West Ham for this season and saw Robbie Brady and Gavin Kilkenny depart, but this is largely the same team from last season.

Bournemouth games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.