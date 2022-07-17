Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday, CA Banfield and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro will take to the pitch in Argentine Primera División action. The squads will battle at 2:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports from Florencio Sola. With 11 points, CA Banfield is currently 11th in the league table. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has 10 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Florencio Sola
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

CA Banfield and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Stats

  • CA Banfield puts up 1.4 goals per game (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro allows 1.1 per game (12th in league).
  • CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has scored 10 goals in 7 games (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has given up seven in 7 (seventh in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Banfield is eighth in the league at +3.
  • In terms of goal differential, CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 10th in the league at +2.

CA Banfield Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/24/2022

Barracas Central

D 1-1

Home

7/1/2022

Boca Juniors

W 3-0

Away

7/9/2022

Union de Santa Fe

L 3-2

Home

7/17/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

-

Home

7/21/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Away

7/25/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Home

7/31/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Away

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

CA Tigre

D 1-1

Home

7/3/2022

Barracas Central

L 2-1

Away

7/9/2022

Boca Juniors

W 2-1

Home

7/17/2022

CA Banfield

-

Away

7/20/2022

Union de Santa Fe

-

Home

7/25/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

-

Home

7/31/2022

Argentinos Juniors

-

Away

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Banfield vs. San Lorenzo

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



