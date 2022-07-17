How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Sunday, CA Banfield and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro will take to the pitch in Argentine Primera División action. The squads will battle at 2:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports from Florencio Sola. With 11 points, CA Banfield is currently 11th in the league table. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has 10 points, and is in 15th place.
How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
- Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Match Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Florencio Sola
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
CA Banfield and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Stats
- CA Banfield puts up 1.4 goals per game (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro allows 1.1 per game (12th in league).
- CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has scored 10 goals in 7 games (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has given up seven in 7 (seventh in league).
- In terms of goal differential, CA Banfield is eighth in the league at +3.
- In terms of goal differential, CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 10th in the league at +2.
CA Banfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/24/2022
Barracas Central
D 1-1
Home
7/1/2022
Boca Juniors
W 3-0
Away
7/9/2022
Union de Santa Fe
L 3-2
Home
7/17/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
-
Home
7/21/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Away
7/25/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Home
7/31/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Away
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
CA Tigre
D 1-1
Home
7/3/2022
Barracas Central
L 2-1
Away
7/9/2022
Boca Juniors
W 2-1
Home
7/17/2022
CA Banfield
-
Away
7/20/2022
Union de Santa Fe
-
Home
7/25/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
-
Home
7/31/2022
Argentinos Juniors
-
Away