On Sunday, CA Banfield and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro will take to the pitch in Argentine Primera División action. The squads will battle at 2:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports from Florencio Sola. With 11 points, CA Banfield is currently 11th in the league table. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has 10 points, and is in 15th place.

How to Watch CA Banfield vs. CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: TyC Sports

Stadium: Florencio Sola

CA Banfield and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Stats

CA Banfield puts up 1.4 goals per game (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA San Lorenzo de Almagro allows 1.1 per game (12th in league).

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro has scored 10 goals in 7 games (sixth in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Banfield has given up seven in 7 (seventh in league).

In terms of goal differential, CA Banfield is eighth in the league at +3.

In terms of goal differential, CA San Lorenzo de Almagro is 10th in the league at +2.

CA Banfield Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/24/2022 Barracas Central D 1-1 Home 7/1/2022 Boca Juniors W 3-0 Away 7/9/2022 Union de Santa Fe L 3-2 Home 7/17/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro - Home 7/21/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba - Away 7/25/2022 Argentinos Juniors - Home 7/31/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata - Away

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro Schedule