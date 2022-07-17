CA Tigre vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday in the Argentine Primera División will include CA Tigre versus Estudiantes de La Plata, with action beginning from Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna at 5:00 PM ET on TyC Sports. CA Tigre is 25th in the league, with six points. Estudiantes de La Plata is 19th, with eight.

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. Estudiantes de La Plata

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Tigre and Estudiantes de La Plata Stats

  • CA Tigre puts up 1.3 goals per match (11th in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata allows 1.4 per game (18th in league).
  • Estudiantes de La Plata puts up 1.1 goals per match (18th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Tigre allows 1.7 per match (23rd in league).
  • In terms of goal differential, CA Tigre is 20th in the league at -3.
  • In terms of goal differential, Estudiantes de La Plata is 18th in the league at -2.

CA Tigre Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/26/2022

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro

D 1-1

Away

7/2/2022

CA Talleres de Cordoba

D 1-1

Home

7/11/2022

Argentinos Juniors

L 2-1

Away

7/17/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

-

Home

7/20/2022

CA Patronato Parana

-

Away

7/24/2022

CA Platense

-

Home

7/31/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Away

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/25/2022

Newell's Old Boys

L 2-0

Home

7/4/2022

Arsenal

L 2-1

Away

7/10/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

D 2-2

Home

7/17/2022

CA Tigre

-

Away

7/20/2022

Barracas Central

-

Home

7/24/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Away

7/31/2022

CA Banfield

-

Home

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Tigre vs. Estudiantes (LP)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18694065
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC at New York Red Bulls

By Rafael Urbina10 seconds ago
Soccer

CA Tigre vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 seconds ago
arsenal
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Jul 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
USATSI_18706366
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Giants

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_18706287
Golf

How to Watch State Open of Virginia Championship

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_14887951 (1)
Auto Racing

How to Watch Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jul 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) runs out a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy