CA Tigre vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Sunday in the Argentine Primera División will include CA Tigre versus Estudiantes de La Plata, with action beginning from Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna at 5:00 PM ET on TyC Sports. CA Tigre is 25th in the league, with six points. Estudiantes de La Plata is 19th, with eight.
- Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Match Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
CA Tigre and Estudiantes de La Plata Stats
- CA Tigre puts up 1.3 goals per match (11th in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata allows 1.4 per game (18th in league).
- Estudiantes de La Plata puts up 1.1 goals per match (18th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Tigre allows 1.7 per match (23rd in league).
- In terms of goal differential, CA Tigre is 20th in the league at -3.
- In terms of goal differential, Estudiantes de La Plata is 18th in the league at -2.
CA Tigre Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/26/2022
CA San Lorenzo de Almagro
D 1-1
Away
7/2/2022
CA Talleres de Cordoba
D 1-1
Home
7/11/2022
Argentinos Juniors
L 2-1
Away
7/17/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
-
Home
7/20/2022
CA Patronato Parana
-
Away
7/24/2022
CA Platense
-
Home
7/31/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Away
Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/25/2022
Newell's Old Boys
L 2-0
Home
7/4/2022
Arsenal
L 2-1
Away
7/10/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
D 2-2
Home
7/17/2022
CA Tigre
-
Away
7/20/2022
Barracas Central
-
Home
7/24/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Away
7/31/2022
CA Banfield
-
Home
