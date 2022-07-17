CA Tigre vs. Estudiantes de La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

Sunday in the Argentine Primera División will include CA Tigre versus Estudiantes de La Plata, with action beginning from Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna at 5:00 PM ET on TyC Sports. CA Tigre is 25th in the league, with six points. Estudiantes de La Plata is 19th, with eight.

How to Watch CA Tigre vs. Estudiantes de La Plata

Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Match Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna

CA Tigre and Estudiantes de La Plata Stats

CA Tigre puts up 1.3 goals per match (11th in the Argentine Primera División), and Estudiantes de La Plata allows 1.4 per game (18th in league).

Estudiantes de La Plata puts up 1.1 goals per match (18th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Tigre allows 1.7 per match (23rd in league).

In terms of goal differential, CA Tigre is 20th in the league at -3.

In terms of goal differential, Estudiantes de La Plata is 18th in the league at -2.

CA Tigre Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/26/2022 CA San Lorenzo de Almagro D 1-1 Away 7/2/2022 CA Talleres de Cordoba D 1-1 Home 7/11/2022 Argentinos Juniors L 2-1 Away 7/17/2022 Estudiantes de La Plata - Home 7/20/2022 CA Patronato Parana - Away 7/24/2022 CA Platense - Home 7/31/2022 Racing Club Avellaneda - Away

Estudiantes de La Plata Schedule