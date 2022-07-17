Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Sunday will include Columbus Crew playing FC Cincinnati. The two teams will hit the pitch at 7:30 PM ET from Lower.com Field, airing on FOX Sports Networks. Columbus is 17th in the league in points, with 26. FC Cincinnati is 13th, with 27.
How to Watch Columbus vs. FC Cincinnati
- Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Lower.com Field
Columbus and FC Cincinnati Stats
- Columbus is 18th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and FC Cincinnati is 23rd defensively (1.8 allowed per game).
- FC Cincinnati is fifth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Columbus is fifth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
- Columbus is seventh in the league in goal differential at +3.
- FC Cincinnati has a goal differential of -3 for the season, 18th in the league.
Columbus Key Players
- Derrick Etienne is Columbus' leading scorer, with five goals (on 16 shots) in 18 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Columbus is Lucas Zelarrayan, who has four goals in 15 games.
- Etienne is Columbus' leader in assists, with five in 18 games (seventh in league).
FC Cincinnati Key Players
Columbus Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Philadelphia
D 0-0
Home
7/9/2022
Chicago
W 3-2
Away
7/13/2022
DC United
D 2-2
Away
7/17/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Home
7/23/2022
New England
-
Home
7/30/2022
Charlotte FC
-
Away
8/3/2022
Montreal
-
Home
FC Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
New England
D 2-2
Away
7/9/2022
New York
D 1-1
Home
7/13/2022
Vancouver
D 2-2
Home
7/17/2022
Columbus
-
Away
7/23/2022
Nashville SC
-
Home
7/30/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Away
8/6/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
