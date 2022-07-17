Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Columbus Crew SC forward Cucho (9) and midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Fire FC 3-2 at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Sunday will include Columbus Crew playing FC Cincinnati. The two teams will hit the pitch at 7:30 PM ET from Lower.com Field, airing on FOX Sports Networks. Columbus is 17th in the league in points, with 26. FC Cincinnati is 13th, with 27.

How to Watch Columbus vs. FC Cincinnati

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Lower.com Field
  • Stadium: Lower.com Field

Columbus and FC Cincinnati Stats

  • Columbus is 18th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and FC Cincinnati is 23rd defensively (1.8 allowed per game).
  • FC Cincinnati is fifth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Columbus is fifth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).
  • Columbus is seventh in the league in goal differential at +3.
  • FC Cincinnati has a goal differential of -3 for the season, 18th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

  • Derrick Etienne is Columbus' leading scorer, with five goals (on 16 shots) in 18 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Columbus is Lucas Zelarrayan, who has four goals in 15 games.
  • Etienne is Columbus' leader in assists, with five in 18 games (seventh in league).

FC Cincinnati Key Players

Columbus Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Philadelphia

D 0-0

Home

7/9/2022

Chicago

W 3-2

Away

7/13/2022

DC United

D 2-2

Away

7/17/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Home

7/23/2022

New England

-

Home

7/30/2022

Charlotte FC

-

Away

8/3/2022

Montreal

-

Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

New England

D 2-2

Away

7/9/2022

New York

D 1-1

Home

7/13/2022

Vancouver

D 2-2

Home

7/17/2022

Columbus

-

Away

7/23/2022

Nashville SC

-

Home

7/30/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Away

8/6/2022

Philadelphia

-

Home

How To Watch

July
17
2022

FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Time
7:30
PM/EST
(Start your free trial today!)
