Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

Jul 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Columbus Crew SC forward Cucho (9) and midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Fire FC 3-2 at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Sunday will include Columbus Crew playing FC Cincinnati. The two teams will hit the pitch at 7:30 PM ET from Lower.com Field, airing on FOX Sports Networks. Columbus is 17th in the league in points, with 26. FC Cincinnati is 13th, with 27.

How to Watch Columbus vs. FC Cincinnati

Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Match Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Lower.com Field

Lower.com Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Columbus and FC Cincinnati Stats

Columbus is 18th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per game), and FC Cincinnati is 23rd defensively (1.8 allowed per game).

FC Cincinnati is fifth in MLS offensively (1.6 goals per game), and Columbus is fifth defensively (1.2 conceded per game).

Columbus is seventh in the league in goal differential at +3.

FC Cincinnati has a goal differential of -3 for the season, 18th in the league.

Columbus Key Players

Derrick Etienne is Columbus' leading scorer, with five goals (on 16 shots) in 18 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Columbus is Lucas Zelarrayan, who has four goals in 15 games.

Etienne is Columbus' leader in assists, with five in 18 games (seventh in league).

FC Cincinnati Key Players

Columbus Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Philadelphia D 0-0 Home 7/9/2022 Chicago W 3-2 Away 7/13/2022 DC United D 2-2 Away 7/17/2022 FC Cincinnati - Home 7/23/2022 New England - Home 7/30/2022 Charlotte FC - Away 8/3/2022 Montreal - Home

FC Cincinnati Schedule