FC Dallas vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Felipe Martins (22) and forward Maximiliano Urruti (37) celebrate their win over the Houston Dynamo at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas will host Austin FC in MLS at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, July 16. The two teams will face off at 9:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. FC Dallas is currently 11th in the league in points, with 28. Austin FC is first, with 40.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Austin FC

  • Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Toyota Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

FC Dallas and Austin FC Stats

  • FC Dallas has scored 30 goals in 20 matches (10th in MLS), and Austin FC has given up 23 in 20 (sixth in league).
  • Austin FC is first in MLS in goals scored (41 in 20 games), and FC Dallas is eighth in goals allowed (24 in 20).
  • In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is sixth in the league at +6.
  • In terms of goal differential, Austin FC is first in the league at +18.

FC Dallas Key Players

  • FC Dallas is led by Jesus Ferreira, who has 11 goals in 20 games (second in league).
  • Paul Arriola has eight goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 19 league appearances, second-best on the team.
  • Alan Velasco is FC Dallas' leader in assists, with three in 15 games (37th in league).

Austin FC Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Inter Miami CF

D 1-1

Home

7/9/2022

Houston

D 2-2

Away

7/13/2022

NYCFC

L 1-0

Home

7/16/2022

Austin FC

-

Home

7/23/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

7/30/2022

Los Angeles

-

Home

8/2/2022

Seattle

-

Away

Austin FC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

Colorado

W 3-2

Away

7/9/2022

Atlanta United FC

W 3-0

Away

7/12/2022

Houston

W 3-1

Home

7/16/2022

FC Dallas

-

Away

7/24/2022

New York

-

Home

7/30/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

8/6/2022

San Jose

-

Home

How To Watch

July
16
2022

Austin FC at FC Dallas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
