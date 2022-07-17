FC Dallas vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

Jul 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Felipe Martins (22) and forward Maximiliano Urruti (37) celebrate their win over the Houston Dynamo at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas will host Austin FC in MLS at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, July 16. The two teams will face off at 9:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. FC Dallas is currently 11th in the league in points, with 28. Austin FC is first, with 40.

Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stadium: Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas and Austin FC Stats

FC Dallas has scored 30 goals in 20 matches (10th in MLS), and Austin FC has given up 23 in 20 (sixth in league).

Austin FC is first in MLS in goals scored (41 in 20 games), and FC Dallas is eighth in goals allowed (24 in 20).

In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is sixth in the league at +6.

In terms of goal differential, Austin FC is first in the league at +18.

FC Dallas Key Players

FC Dallas is led by Jesus Ferreira, who has 11 goals in 20 games (second in league).

Paul Arriola has eight goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 19 league appearances, second-best on the team.

Alan Velasco is FC Dallas' leader in assists, with three in 15 games (37th in league).

Austin FC Key Players

FC Dallas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 Inter Miami CF D 1-1 Home 7/9/2022 Houston D 2-2 Away 7/13/2022 NYCFC L 1-0 Home 7/16/2022 Austin FC - Home 7/23/2022 Real Salt Lake - Away 7/30/2022 Los Angeles - Home 8/2/2022 Seattle - Away

