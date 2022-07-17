FC Dallas vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
FC Dallas will host Austin FC in MLS at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, July 16. The two teams will face off at 9:00 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. FC Dallas is currently 11th in the league in points, with 28. Austin FC is first, with 40.
How to Watch FC Dallas vs. Austin FC
- Match Day: Saturday, July 16, 2022
- Match Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Toyota Stadium
FC Dallas and Austin FC Stats
- FC Dallas has scored 30 goals in 20 matches (10th in MLS), and Austin FC has given up 23 in 20 (sixth in league).
- Austin FC is first in MLS in goals scored (41 in 20 games), and FC Dallas is eighth in goals allowed (24 in 20).
- In terms of goal differential, FC Dallas is sixth in the league at +6.
- In terms of goal differential, Austin FC is first in the league at +18.
FC Dallas Key Players
- FC Dallas is led by Jesus Ferreira, who has 11 goals in 20 games (second in league).
- Paul Arriola has eight goals (on 1.2 shots per game) in 19 league appearances, second-best on the team.
- Alan Velasco is FC Dallas' leader in assists, with three in 15 games (37th in league).
Austin FC Key Players
FC Dallas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Inter Miami CF
D 1-1
Home
7/9/2022
Houston
D 2-2
Away
7/13/2022
NYCFC
L 1-0
Home
7/16/2022
Austin FC
-
Home
7/23/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
7/30/2022
Los Angeles
-
Home
8/2/2022
Seattle
-
Away
Austin FC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
Colorado
W 3-2
Away
7/9/2022
Atlanta United FC
W 3-0
Away
7/12/2022
Houston
W 3-1
Home
7/16/2022
FC Dallas
-
Away
7/24/2022
New York
-
Home
7/30/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
8/6/2022
San Jose
-
Home
