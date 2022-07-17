Nashville SC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) and midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) defend on a free kick during the second half against the Seattle Sounders at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Sunday will see Nashville SC playing Los Angeles FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:30 PM ET from Nissan Stadium, airing on FOX. Nashville SC is currently sixth in the league in points, with 30. LAFC is second, with 39.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. LAFC

Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Match Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nashville SC and LAFC Stats

Nashville SC has scored 26 goals in 20 matches (15th in MLS), and LAFC has given up 21 in 19 (second in league).

LAFC has scored 38 goals in 19 games (second in MLS), and Nashville SC has given up 25 in 20 (10th in league).

Nashville SC's goal differential (+1) is 12th in the league.

LAFC has a goal differential of +17 on the season, second in the league.

Nashville SC Key Players

Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer this season, with 11 goals in 20 games (second in league).

The second-leading scorer for Nashville SC is C.J. Sapong, who has five goals in 20 games.

Nashville SC's leader in assists is Randall Leal, who has four (on 10 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

LAFC Key Players

Nashville SC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Portland D 2-2 Home 7/9/2022 Charlotte FC L 4-1 Away 7/13/2022 Seattle W 1-0 Home 7/17/2022 LAFC - Home 7/23/2022 FC Cincinnati - Away 7/30/2022 Vancouver - Home 8/3/2022 Portland - Away

LAFC Schedule