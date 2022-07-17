Nashville SC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
MLS action on Sunday will see Nashville SC playing Los Angeles FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:30 PM ET from Nissan Stadium, airing on FOX. Nashville SC is currently sixth in the league in points, with 30. LAFC is second, with 39.
How to Watch Nashville SC vs. LAFC
- Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Nashville SC and LAFC Stats
- Nashville SC has scored 26 goals in 20 matches (15th in MLS), and LAFC has given up 21 in 19 (second in league).
- LAFC has scored 38 goals in 19 games (second in MLS), and Nashville SC has given up 25 in 20 (10th in league).
- Nashville SC's goal differential (+1) is 12th in the league.
- LAFC has a goal differential of +17 on the season, second in the league.
Nashville SC Key Players
- Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer this season, with 11 goals in 20 games (second in league).
- The second-leading scorer for Nashville SC is C.J. Sapong, who has five goals in 20 games.
- Nashville SC's leader in assists is Randall Leal, who has four (on 10 chances created) in 15 league appearances.
LAFC Key Players
Nashville SC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Portland
D 2-2
Home
7/9/2022
Charlotte FC
L 4-1
Away
7/13/2022
Seattle
W 1-0
Home
7/17/2022
LAFC
-
Home
7/23/2022
FC Cincinnati
-
Away
7/30/2022
Vancouver
-
Home
8/3/2022
Portland
-
Away
LAFC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/29/2022
FC Dallas
W 3-1
Home
7/2/2022
Vancouver
L 1-0
Away
7/8/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-2
Home
7/17/2022
Nashville SC
-
Away
7/23/2022
Sporting Kansas City
-
Away
7/29/2022
Seattle
-
Home
8/6/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Away
