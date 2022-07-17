Nashville SC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) and midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) defend on a free kick during the second half against the Seattle Sounders at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

MLS action on Sunday will see Nashville SC playing Los Angeles FC. The two clubs will kick things off at 8:30 PM ET from Nissan Stadium, airing on FOX. Nashville SC is currently sixth in the league in points, with 30. LAFC is second, with 39.

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Nashville SC and LAFC Stats

  • Nashville SC has scored 26 goals in 20 matches (15th in MLS), and LAFC has given up 21 in 19 (second in league).
  • LAFC has scored 38 goals in 19 games (second in MLS), and Nashville SC has given up 25 in 20 (10th in league).
  • Nashville SC's goal differential (+1) is 12th in the league.
  • LAFC has a goal differential of +17 on the season, second in the league.

Nashville SC Key Players

  • Hany Mukhtar is Nashville SC's leading scorer this season, with 11 goals in 20 games (second in league).
  • The second-leading scorer for Nashville SC is C.J. Sapong, who has five goals in 20 games.
  • Nashville SC's leader in assists is Randall Leal, who has four (on 10 chances created) in 15 league appearances.

LAFC Key Players

Nashville SC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Portland

D 2-2

Home

7/9/2022

Charlotte FC

L 4-1

Away

7/13/2022

Seattle

W 1-0

Home

7/17/2022

LAFC

-

Home

7/23/2022

FC Cincinnati

-

Away

7/30/2022

Vancouver

-

Home

8/3/2022

Portland

-

Away

LAFC Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/29/2022

FC Dallas

W 3-1

Home

7/2/2022

Vancouver

L 1-0

Away

7/8/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-2

Home

7/17/2022

Nashville SC

-

Away

7/23/2022

Sporting Kansas City

-

Away

7/29/2022

Seattle

-

Home

8/6/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Away

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

