Just one point separates Rio Grande Valley from Las Vegas in the western conference standings of the USL. The Toros are sitting in 10th place in the west with 24 points in 19 matches, while the Lights are ninth in the west with 25 points in 18 matches.

How to Watch Rio Grande Valley FC Toros vs. Las Vegas Lights FC today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Las Vegas is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Detroit City on July 2 where Connor Rutz scored the lone goal in the match. The defeat snapped a three-game winning streak for the Lights in USL Championship action, with the club's most recent win being a 3-2 finish over Phoenix on June 24. Alvaro Quezada, Cal Jennings and Danny Trejo all got on the scoresheet in the win.

RGV, meanwhile, is coming off of a 1-1 draw against New Mexico United last Saturday where Jesús Vázquez's 90th-minute strike secured the valuable away point for the Toros.

