Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

Tigres UANL hosts Club Tijuana de Caliente in Liga MX at Estadio Universitario (UANL) on Sunday, July 17. The two clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. Tigres UANL currently has three points, and is 10th in the league table. Club Tijuana de Caliente has one point, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente

Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Match Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: TUDN

TUDN Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)

Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats

Tigres UANL was second in Liga MX in goals scored last season (1.7 per game), and Club Tijuana de Caliente was 13th defensively (1.5 allowed).

Club Tijuana de Caliente put up 0.8 goals per match last season (17th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL gave up 1.2 (13th in league).

Tigres UANL was second in the league in goal differential last season at +9.

In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente was 16th in the league last season at -12.

Tigres UANL Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/2/2022 Cruz Azul L 3-2 Home 7/8/2022 Mazatlan FC W 1-0 Away 7/17/2022 Club Tijuana de Caliente - Home 7/23/2022 Atlas FC - Home 7/26/2022 FC Juarez - Away 7/30/2022 Queretaro FC - Home

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule