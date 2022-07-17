Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tigres UANL hosts Club Tijuana de Caliente in Liga MX at Estadio Universitario (UANL) on Sunday, July 17. The two clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. Tigres UANL currently has three points, and is 10th in the league table. Club Tijuana de Caliente has one point, and is in 16th place.
Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats
- Tigres UANL was second in Liga MX in goals scored last season (1.7 per game), and Club Tijuana de Caliente was 13th defensively (1.5 allowed).
- Club Tijuana de Caliente put up 0.8 goals per match last season (17th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL gave up 1.2 (13th in league).
- Tigres UANL was second in the league in goal differential last season at +9.
- In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente was 16th in the league last season at -12.
Tigres UANL Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/2/2022
Cruz Azul
L 3-2
Home
7/8/2022
Mazatlan FC
W 1-0
Away
7/17/2022
Club Tijuana de Caliente
-
Home
7/23/2022
Atlas FC
-
Home
7/26/2022
FC Juarez
-
Away
7/30/2022
Queretaro FC
-
Home
Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Pumas UNAM
D 1-1
Away
7/8/2022
FC Juarez
L 2-0
Home
7/17/2022
Tigres UANL
-
Away
7/23/2022
CF America
-
Home
7/26/2022
Atlas FC
-
Away
7/30/2022
Mazatlan FC
-
Home
