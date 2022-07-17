Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL hosts Club Tijuana de Caliente in Liga MX at Estadio Universitario (UANL) on Sunday, July 17. The two clubs will play at 8:00 PM ET, airing on TUDN. Tigres UANL currently has three points, and is 10th in the league table. Club Tijuana de Caliente has one point, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: TUDN
  • Stadium: Estadio Universitario (UANL)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Tigres UANL and Club Tijuana de Caliente Stats

  • Tigres UANL was second in Liga MX in goals scored last season (1.7 per game), and Club Tijuana de Caliente was 13th defensively (1.5 allowed).
  • Club Tijuana de Caliente put up 0.8 goals per match last season (17th in Liga MX), and Tigres UANL gave up 1.2 (13th in league).
  • Tigres UANL was second in the league in goal differential last season at +9.
  • In terms of goal differential, Club Tijuana de Caliente was 16th in the league last season at -12.

Tigres UANL Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/2/2022

Cruz Azul

L 3-2

Home

7/8/2022

Mazatlan FC

W 1-0

Away

7/17/2022

Club Tijuana de Caliente

-

Home

7/23/2022

Atlas FC

-

Home

7/26/2022

FC Juarez

-

Away

7/30/2022

Queretaro FC

-

Home

Club Tijuana de Caliente Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Pumas UNAM

D 1-1

Away

7/8/2022

FC Juarez

L 2-0

Home

7/17/2022

Tigres UANL

-

Away

7/23/2022

CF America

-

Home

7/26/2022

Atlas FC

-

Away

7/30/2022

Mazatlan FC

-

Home

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
USATSI_18689735
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at San Jose Earthquakes

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18684717
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Nashville SC

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
USATSI_10971172
Basketball

How to Watch The Basketball Tournament, Second Round: YGC vs. HBCUNITED

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18707268
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1005365002h
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jul 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Columbus Crew SC forward Cucho (9) and midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Fire FC 3-2 at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18098275
Soccer

How to Watch Rio Grande Valley FC Toros vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18704076
MLS

How to Watch FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy