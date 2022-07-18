Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Iceland vs France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Iceland and France face off at New York Stadium on Monday on the final matchday of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro group stages.

With France already securing finishing atop Group D at the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, the team will look to finish its group stage campaign with three wins in three matches when its faces Iceland at New York Stadium on Monday. Iceland is second in the group with two points and must win in order to secure a spot in the next round of the European competition.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Iceland vs. France today:

Game Date: July 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Iceland vs. France on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

France has now reached 16 wins in a row in all competitions with the national team's last defeat having been a 2-0 loss to the United States on April 13, 2021. The French team started the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO with a 5-1 win over Italy thanks to goals from Grace Geyoro (3), Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino. 

France then defeated Belgium 2-1 thanks to strikes from Kadidiatou Diani and Griedge Mbock Bathy in order to keep its winning streak alive.

The French team will look to make it 17 wins in a row in all competitions when it faces Iceland on the final matchday of the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO group stages on Monday at New York Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
18
2022

2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Iceland vs. France

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

France Belgium Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Iceland vs France

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Brighton and Hove Albion
Soccer

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter5 minutes ago
Pete Alonso at the 2021 Home Run Derby
SI Guide

Pete Alonso Goes for His Third Straight Home Run Derby Title

By Kevin Sweeney7 minutes ago
Brentford
Soccer

How to Watch Brentford in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter54 minutes ago
AFCON
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Zambia vs South Africa

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Track and Field
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championships Day 4

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) and midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) defend on a free kick during the second half against the Seattle Sounders at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Nashville SC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 hours ago
USATSI_18689735
MLS

How to Watch Houston Dynamo at San Jose Earthquakes

By Rafael Urbina17 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy