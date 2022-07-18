Iceland and France face off at New York Stadium on Monday on the final matchday of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro group stages.

With France already securing finishing atop Group D at the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, the team will look to finish its group stage campaign with three wins in three matches when its faces Iceland at New York Stadium on Monday. Iceland is second in the group with two points and must win in order to secure a spot in the next round of the European competition.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Iceland vs. France today:

Game Date: July 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

France has now reached 16 wins in a row in all competitions with the national team's last defeat having been a 2-0 loss to the United States on April 13, 2021. The French team started the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO with a 5-1 win over Italy thanks to goals from Grace Geyoro (3), Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino.

France then defeated Belgium 2-1 thanks to strikes from Kadidiatou Diani and Griedge Mbock Bathy in order to keep its winning streak alive.

The French team will look to make it 17 wins in a row in all competitions when it faces Iceland on the final matchday of the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO group stages on Monday at New York Stadium.

