How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Italy vs Belgium: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Italy and Belgium face off at Manchester City Academy Stadium on Monday on the final matchday of the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO group stages.

Italy and Belgium find themselves as the bottom-two countries in Group D after the first two matches of the 2022 UEFA Women's EURO group stages. Both teams have just one point so far with Belgium sitting in third in the group due to its minus-one goal difference to Italy's minus-four.

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Italy vs. Belgium today:

Game Date: July 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Italy vs. Belgium on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Belgium opened its 2022 EURO account with a 1-1 draw against second-in-the-group Iceland on July 10. Justine Vanhaevermaet scored a penalty kick in the 67th minute of the match to secure the points for Belgium against Iceland.

Then, the team lost 2-1 to group-leader France last Thursday where Janice Cayman scored Belgium's only goal in the defeat. Amber Tysiak received a red card towards the end of the match and will be unavailable to play against Italy on Monday.

Italy, meanwhile, lost 5-1 to France on the first matchday of the group stages, followed by a 1-1 draw with Iceland on the second matchday. Martina Piemonte scored in the defeat to France, while Valentina Bergameschi secured the valuable point for the team against Iceland.

