How to Watch 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco vs Nigeria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Morocco finished the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations group stages atop Group A with nine points in three matches, while Nigeria finished in second place in Group C with six points.
How to Watch 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco vs. Nigeria today:
Game Date: July 18, 2022
Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Morocco played in the inaugural match of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, where the host country defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 thanks to a 29th-minute strike from Ghizlane Chebbak. Morocco then beat Uganda 3-1 on July 5, followed by a 1-0 finish over Senegal on the final matchday of the group stages. Chebbak scored in all three wins in the first round of action for Morocco.
Meanwhile, Nigeria lost 2-1 to South Africa on July 4 but went on to win its next two matches 2-0 over Botswana and 4-0 over Burundi. Nigeria then defeated Cameroon 1-0 in the quarterfinals thanks to a second-half strike from Rasheedat Ajibade.
