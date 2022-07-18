Morocco and Nigeria face off in the second semifinal of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Monday at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Morocco finished the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations group stages atop Group A with nine points in three matches, while Nigeria finished in second place in Group C with six points.

How to Watch 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco vs. Nigeria today:

Game Date: July 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco vs. Nigeria on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Morocco played in the inaugural match of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, where the host country defeated Burkina Faso 1-0 thanks to a 29th-minute strike from Ghizlane Chebbak. Morocco then beat Uganda 3-1 on July 5, followed by a 1-0 finish over Senegal on the final matchday of the group stages. Chebbak scored in all three wins in the first round of action for Morocco.

Meanwhile, Nigeria lost 2-1 to South Africa on July 4 but went on to win its next two matches 2-0 over Botswana and 4-0 over Burundi. Nigeria then defeated Cameroon 1-0 in the quarterfinals thanks to a second-half strike from Rasheedat Ajibade.

Regional restrictions may apply.