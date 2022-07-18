How to Watch 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Zambia vs South Africa

Zambia and South Africa face off in the first semifinal of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Monday at Mohammed V Stadium.

Zambia and South Africa both finished as group winners in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations group stages, with Zambia finishing atop Group B with seven points and South Africa leading Group C with nine points.

South Africa won all three of its matches in the group stages which started on July 4 with a 2-1 finish over Nigeria. Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia scored the goals in the country's tournament debut.

Then, South Africa beat Burundi 3-1 followed by a 1-0 defeat of Botswana on the final matchday of the first round. Thembi Kgatlana, Amogelang Masego Motau and Linda Mothalo scored against Burundi, while Nthabiseng Ronisha Majiya secured all three points against Botswana.

Meanwhile, Zambia kicked off its group stage account with a scoreless draw against Cameroon on July 3. Then, Zambia proceeded to win its next two games to advance to the quarterfinals where the national team defeated Senegal in penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in regular time. South Africa won 1-0 against Tunisia in its quarterfinal match.

