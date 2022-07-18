Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Zambia vs South Africa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Zambia and South Africa face off in the first semifinal of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Monday at Mohammed V Stadium.

Zambia and South Africa both finished as group winners in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations group stages, with Zambia finishing atop Group B with seven points and South Africa leading Group C with nine points.

How to Watch 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Zambia vs. South Africa today:

Game Date: July 18, 2022

Game Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Zambia vs. South Africa on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

South Africa won all three of its matches in the group stages which started on July 4 with a 2-1 finish over Nigeria. Jermaine Seoposenwe and Hildah Magaia scored the goals in the country's tournament debut.

Then, South Africa beat Burundi 3-1 followed by a 1-0 defeat of Botswana on the final matchday of the first round. Thembi Kgatlana, Amogelang Masego Motau and Linda Mothalo scored against Burundi, while Nthabiseng Ronisha Majiya secured all three points against Botswana.

Meanwhile, Zambia kicked off its group stage account with a scoreless draw against Cameroon on July 3. Then, Zambia proceeded to win its next two games to advance to the quarterfinals where the national team defeated Senegal in penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in regular time. South Africa won 1-0 against Tunisia in its quarterfinal match.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
18
2022

2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Zambia vs. South Africa

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
12:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AFCON
Soccer

