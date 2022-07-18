Skip to main content

How to Watch CONCACAF Women's Championship: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Costa Rica and Jamaica face off at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on Monday in the third place match in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship.

With both team's losing 3-0 in their respective semifinals matchups, Costa Rica and Jamaica now face off to decide who takes third place in the CONCACAF Women's Championship.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica Today:

Match Date: July 18, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Costa Rica finished the competition in second place in Group B with six points after its three matches of the first round. Costa Rica defeated Panama 3-0 on July 5, followed by a 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago and a 2-0 loss to Canada to close out its group stage activity.

Las Ticas then lost 3-0 to the United States in the semifinal on Thursday with Emily Sonnet, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez scoring the goals for the USWNT.

Jamaica, meanwhile, finished second in Group A with six points, beating Mexico and Haiti 1-0 and 4-0. However, it took a 5-0 loss to Team USA on July 7. The Reggae Girls then lost 3-0 to Canada on Thursday in the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
18
2022

2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18698328
Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF Women's Championship: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Crystal Palace
Soccer

How to Watch Crystal Palace in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter39 minutes ago
AFCON
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco vs Nigeria

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Chelsea
Soccer

How to Watch Chelsea in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter4 hours ago
France Belgium Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Italy vs Belgium

By Rafael Urbina4 hours ago
France Belgium Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Iceland vs France

By Rafael Urbina4 hours ago
Brighton and Hove Albion
Soccer

How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter4 hours ago
Pete Alonso at the 2021 Home Run Derby
SI Guide

Pete Alonso Goes for His Third Straight Home Run Derby Title

By Kevin Sweeney4 hours ago
Brentford
Soccer

How to Watch Brentford in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy