How to Watch CONCACAF Women's Championship: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica

Costa Rica and Jamaica face off at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on Monday in the third place match in the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship.

With both team's losing 3-0 in their respective semifinals matchups, Costa Rica and Jamaica now face off to decide who takes third place in the CONCACAF Women's Championship.

How to Watch 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica Today:

Match Date: July 18, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship: Costa Rica vs. Jamaica on fuboTV:

Costa Rica finished the competition in second place in Group B with six points after its three matches of the first round. Costa Rica defeated Panama 3-0 on July 5, followed by a 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago and a 2-0 loss to Canada to close out its group stage activity.

Las Ticas then lost 3-0 to the United States in the semifinal on Thursday with Emily Sonnet, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez scoring the goals for the USWNT.

Jamaica, meanwhile, finished second in Group A with six points, beating Mexico and Haiti 1-0 and 4-0. However, it took a 5-0 loss to Team USA on July 7. The Reggae Girls then lost 3-0 to Canada on Thursday in the semifinals.

