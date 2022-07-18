San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo will meet at Paypal Park on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The game will get underway on July 17 at 9:30 PM ET, airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. San Jose is currently 23rd overall in the league in points, with 22. Houston is 21st, with 22.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Houston

  • Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
  • Match Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Stadium: Paypal Park
San Jose and Houston Stats

  • San Jose is fifth in MLS in goals scored (32 in 19 matches), and Houston is 16th in goals conceded (28 in 20).
  • Houston is 18th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and San Jose is 27th defensively (2.1 allowed per match).
  • San Jose has a goal differential of -7 for the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • In terms of goal differential, Houston is 18th in the league at -3.

San Jose Key Players

  • Jeremy Ebobisse has 11 goals in 19 games -- No. 1 on San Jose, and second in the league.
  • Cristian Espinoza is San Jose's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 22 shots, 1.2 per game) in 19 league appearances.
  • San Jose's leader in assists is Jamiro Monteiro, who has five (on 29 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

Houston Key Players

San Jose Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Chicago

W 2-1

Home

7/9/2022

Toronto FC

D 2-2

Away

7/13/2022

Los Angeles

W 3-2

Away

7/17/2022

Houston

-

Home

7/23/2022

Portland

-

Away

7/30/2022

Real Salt Lake

-

Home

8/3/2022

Inter Miami CF

-

Home

Houston Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/3/2022

Charlotte FC

L 2-1

Home

7/9/2022

FC Dallas

D 2-2

Home

7/12/2022

Austin FC

L 3-1

Away

7/17/2022

San Jose

-

Away

7/23/2022

Minnesota United FC

-

Home

7/30/2022

Philadelphia

-

Away

8/5/2022

Vancouver

-

Away

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Houston Dynamo at San Jose Earthquakes

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:30
PM/EST
