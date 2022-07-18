San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

Jul 13, 2022; Carson, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) celebrates his goal scored against the Los Angeles Galaxy during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo will meet at Paypal Park on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The game will get underway on July 17 at 9:30 PM ET, airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. San Jose is currently 23rd overall in the league in points, with 22. Houston is 21st, with 22.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Houston

Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Sunday, July 17, 2022 Match Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Stadium: Paypal Park

Paypal Park

San Jose and Houston Stats

San Jose is fifth in MLS in goals scored (32 in 19 matches), and Houston is 16th in goals conceded (28 in 20).

Houston is 18th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and San Jose is 27th defensively (2.1 allowed per match).

San Jose has a goal differential of -7 for the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Houston is 18th in the league at -3.

San Jose Key Players

Jeremy Ebobisse has 11 goals in 19 games -- No. 1 on San Jose, and second in the league.

Cristian Espinoza is San Jose's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 22 shots, 1.2 per game) in 19 league appearances.

San Jose's leader in assists is Jamiro Monteiro, who has five (on 29 chances created) in 17 league appearances.

San Jose Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/3/2022 Chicago W 2-1 Home 7/9/2022 Toronto FC D 2-2 Away 7/13/2022 Los Angeles W 3-2 Away 7/17/2022 Houston - Home 7/23/2022 Portland - Away 7/30/2022 Real Salt Lake - Home 8/3/2022 Inter Miami CF - Home

