San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/17/2022

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Houston Dynamo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
San Jose Earthquakes and Houston Dynamo will meet at Paypal Park on Sunday for a matchup in MLS. The game will get underway on July 17 at 9:30 PM ET, airing on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest. San Jose is currently 23rd overall in the league in points, with 22. Houston is 21st, with 22.
How to Watch San Jose vs. Houston
- Match Day: Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Match Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Stadium: Paypal Park
San Jose and Houston Stats
- San Jose is fifth in MLS in goals scored (32 in 19 matches), and Houston is 16th in goals conceded (28 in 20).
- Houston is 18th in MLS offensively (1.3 goals per match), and San Jose is 27th defensively (2.1 allowed per match).
- San Jose has a goal differential of -7 for the season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Houston is 18th in the league at -3.
San Jose Key Players
- Jeremy Ebobisse has 11 goals in 19 games -- No. 1 on San Jose, and second in the league.
- Cristian Espinoza is San Jose's second-leading scorer, with five goals (on 22 shots, 1.2 per game) in 19 league appearances.
- San Jose's leader in assists is Jamiro Monteiro, who has five (on 29 chances created) in 17 league appearances.
Houston Key Players
San Jose Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Chicago
W 2-1
Home
7/9/2022
Toronto FC
D 2-2
Away
7/13/2022
Los Angeles
W 3-2
Away
7/17/2022
Houston
-
Home
7/23/2022
Portland
-
Away
7/30/2022
Real Salt Lake
-
Home
8/3/2022
Inter Miami CF
-
Home
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/3/2022
Charlotte FC
L 2-1
Home
7/9/2022
FC Dallas
D 2-2
Home
7/12/2022
Austin FC
L 3-1
Away
7/17/2022
San Jose
-
Away
7/23/2022
Minnesota United FC
-
Home
7/30/2022
Philadelphia
-
Away
8/5/2022
Vancouver
-
Away
