How to Watch Brentford in Canada All Season Long

Brentford looks to improve on last season's 13th-place finish.

Last season, Brentford played football at England's highest level for the first time since the 1940s, finishing 13th in the English Premier League and earning the team a second-consecutive campaign in England's top flight. Can Brentford stick around for a third year, or will the 2022-23 season end with Brentford relegated back to the EFL Championship?

Watch Brentford in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

Brentford ended last season with 46 points, winning 13 of its 38 matches and finishing with a minus-eight goal differential.

Ivan Toney led Brentford with 12 goals last season, while Bryan Mbeumo had seven assists. Both players return to the club for the 2022-23 season and will look to create some offense for a club that scored 48 goals last season.

Ahead of this season, the team added a couple of young players, bringing in 21-year-old Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter and 20-year-old Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey. The contract that Lewis-Potter signed was a club record. Lewis-Potter scored 25 goals over the last two seasons at Hull City.

One player Brentford loses for this season is Christian Eriksen, who signed a six-month contract with the team in January and was a key piece for the Bees down the stretch. He departed for Manchester United this offseason.

Brentford games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

