How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion in Canada All Season Long

Brighton & Hove Albion looks to continue its upward momentum after last season's ninth-place finish.

Last season, Brighton & Hove Albion had its best season ever in England's top flight, finishing ninth in the final league table. It was the first time that the team had ever finished in the top half of the Premier League, and it was just the ninth season that the team had ever competed in England's top level of competition. Can the team maintain that momentum this year, or will the team float back toward the relegation battle?

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

The team finished with a minus-two goal differential last season, making it the highest-finishing EPL club with a negative goal differential. Overall, the team earned 51 points over the course of the season and was just a couple of wins away from earning a spot in UEFA competition.

Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay tied for the team lead in goals scored last year with eight. Both return this year and are joined by a couple of young additions in 18-year-old striker Julio Enciso from Libertad and 20-year-old winger Simon Adingra from Nordsjaelland.

Brighton & Hove Albion games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Brighton and Hove Albion
Soccer

