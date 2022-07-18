How to Watch Chelsea in Canada All Season Long

After finishing a distant third last season, can Chelsea contend for the Premier League title this time?

While Chelsea finished third in the Premier League last season, the year has to go down as a disappointment because of how far back the team was from the top two. Manchester City had 93 points. Liverpool: 92. Chelsea: just 74 points. Can that gap be narrowed this season? Can Chelsea get back into the top two for the first time since the 2016-17 season?

Chelsea ended last season with a plus-43 goal differential, the third-best mark in the EPL. The team won 21 games and had 11 draws.

Mason Mount led Chelsea with 11 goals and 10 assists last season, while Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku each added eight goals. But with Lukaku now off to Inter Milan, Chelsea will need to find more sources of offense, which is part of why the team brought in Man City winger Raheem Sterling and Napoli back Kalidou Koulibaly. Can they put this team over the top?

