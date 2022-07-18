Skip to main content

How to Watch Crystal Palace in Canada All Season Long

After a 12th-place finish last year, what will Crystal Palace do this Premier League season?

Last season, Crystal Palace finished 12th in the Premier League and was the lowest ranked team to have a positive goal differential. Will the team improve its record this season based on how well its advanced numbers looked last season, when the team was sixth in the EPL in expected goal differential?

Watch Crystal Palace in Canada All Season Long with fuboTV: Start a free trial now!

Or will Crystal Palace find itself finishing between 10th and 15th again, which it's done every year since it returned to the Premier League for the 2013-14 campaign? This team never feels in danger of being relegated, but also never feels like it has a chance to reach the upper echelon of the EPL.

Last season, Wilfried Zaha led Crystal Palace with 14 goals. He enters this season in the final year of his contract and his future with Crystal Palace feels unsettled. Could he wind up elsewhere this season? And if so, what would that mean for Crystal Palace?

Crystal Palace games this season can be watched in Canada on fuboTV, which has acquired exclusive rights to air the Premier League in Canada. You can stream every EPL game with the service. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Regional restrictions may apply.

