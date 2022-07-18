How to Watch Crystal Palace in Canada All Season Long

Last season, Crystal Palace finished 12th in the Premier League and was the lowest ranked team to have a positive goal differential. Will the team improve its record this season based on how well its advanced numbers looked last season, when the team was sixth in the EPL in expected goal differential?

Or will Crystal Palace find itself finishing between 10th and 15th again, which it's done every year since it returned to the Premier League for the 2013-14 campaign? This team never feels in danger of being relegated, but also never feels like it has a chance to reach the upper echelon of the EPL.

Last season, Wilfried Zaha led Crystal Palace with 14 goals. He enters this season in the final year of his contract and his future with Crystal Palace feels unsettled. Could he wind up elsewhere this season? And if so, what would that mean for Crystal Palace?

