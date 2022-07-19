CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

CA Platense and CA Central Cordoba SE will meet at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez on Tuesday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The contest will kick off on July 19 at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. With 14 points, CA Platense is eighth in the league. CA Central Cordoba SE has eight points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE

  • Match Day: Tuesday, July 19, 2022
  • Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: TyC Sports
  • Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

CA Platense and CA Central Cordoba SE Stats

  • CA Platense has scored nine goals in 8 matches (14th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Central Cordoba SE has given up 12 in 8 (21st in league).
  • CA Central Cordoba SE is 14th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (nine in 8 games), and CA Platense is third in goals allowed (five in 8).
  • CA Platense's goal differential (+4) is fifth in the league.
  • CA Central Cordoba SE has a goal differential of -3 on the season, 20th in the league.

CA Platense Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/4/2022

CA Independiente Avellaneda

W 3-1

Away

7/9/2022

Newell's Old Boys

D 1-1

Home

7/15/2022

Arsenal

D 1-1

Away

7/19/2022

CA Central Cordoba SE

-

Home

7/24/2022

CA Tigre

-

Away

7/31/2022

Barracas Central

-

Home

8/7/2022

Boca Juniors

-

Away

CA Central Cordoba SE Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

7/1/2022

Argentinos Juniors

L 2-1

Home

7/10/2022

Estudiantes de La Plata

D 2-2

Away

7/14/2022

CA Patronato Parana

L 3-1

Home

7/19/2022

CA Platense

-

Away

7/23/2022

Racing Club Avellaneda

-

Home

7/31/2022

Club Atletico Rosario Central

-

Away

8/7/2022

Defensa y Justicia

-

Home

How To Watch

July
19
2022

Platense vs. Central Córdoba (SE)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
