CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/19/2022

CA Platense and CA Central Cordoba SE will meet at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez on Tuesday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The contest will kick off on July 19 at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. With 14 points, CA Platense is eighth in the league. CA Central Cordoba SE has eight points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE

Match Day: Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Match Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: TyC Sports

TyC Sports Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez

CA Platense and CA Central Cordoba SE Stats

CA Platense has scored nine goals in 8 matches (14th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Central Cordoba SE has given up 12 in 8 (21st in league).

CA Central Cordoba SE is 14th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (nine in 8 games), and CA Platense is third in goals allowed (five in 8).

CA Platense's goal differential (+4) is fifth in the league.

CA Central Cordoba SE has a goal differential of -3 on the season, 20th in the league.

CA Platense Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 7/4/2022 CA Independiente Avellaneda W 3-1 Away 7/9/2022 Newell's Old Boys D 1-1 Home 7/15/2022 Arsenal D 1-1 Away 7/19/2022 CA Central Cordoba SE - Home 7/24/2022 CA Tigre - Away 7/31/2022 Barracas Central - Home 8/7/2022 Boca Juniors - Away

CA Central Cordoba SE Schedule