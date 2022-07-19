CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/19/2022

How to Watch CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CA Platense and CA Central Cordoba SE will meet at Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez on Tuesday for a matchup in the Argentine Primera División. The contest will kick off on July 19 at 3:30 PM ET, broadcast on TyC Sports. With 14 points, CA Platense is eighth in the league. CA Central Cordoba SE has eight points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE
- Match Day: Tuesday, July 19, 2022
- Match Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: TyC Sports
- Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Vicente Lopez
CA Platense and CA Central Cordoba SE Stats
- CA Platense has scored nine goals in 8 matches (14th in the Argentine Primera División), and CA Central Cordoba SE has given up 12 in 8 (21st in league).
- CA Central Cordoba SE is 14th in the Argentine Primera División in goals scored (nine in 8 games), and CA Platense is third in goals allowed (five in 8).
- CA Platense's goal differential (+4) is fifth in the league.
- CA Central Cordoba SE has a goal differential of -3 on the season, 20th in the league.
CA Platense Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/4/2022
CA Independiente Avellaneda
W 3-1
Away
7/9/2022
Newell's Old Boys
D 1-1
Home
7/15/2022
Arsenal
D 1-1
Away
7/19/2022
CA Central Cordoba SE
-
Home
7/24/2022
CA Tigre
-
Away
7/31/2022
Barracas Central
-
Home
8/7/2022
Boca Juniors
-
Away
CA Central Cordoba SE Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
7/1/2022
Argentinos Juniors
L 2-1
Home
7/10/2022
Estudiantes de La Plata
D 2-2
Away
7/14/2022
CA Patronato Parana
L 3-1
Home
7/19/2022
CA Platense
-
Away
7/23/2022
Racing Club Avellaneda
-
Home
7/31/2022
Club Atletico Rosario Central
-
Away
8/7/2022
Defensa y Justicia
-
Home